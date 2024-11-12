How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, November 13 Published 5:19 pm Tuesday, November 12, 2024

The Wednesday college basketball schedule includes six games with a ranked team on the court. Among those games is the James Madison Dukes squaring off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Western Carolina Catamounts at No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners

Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Norfolk State Spartans at No. 22 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

James Madison Dukes at No. 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 11 Maryland Terrapins at Syracuse Orange

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Lamar Cardinals at No. 4 Texas Longhorns

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

UC Davis Aggies at No. 24 Stanford Cardinal

Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

