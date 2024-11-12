Mason Rudolph Fantasy Projections: Week 11 vs. the Vikings Published 1:43 pm Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Mason Rudolph and the Tennessee Titans will play the Minnesota Vikings and their 26th-ranked pass defense (231.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 11, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Rudolph’s game versus the Vikings this week a good time to use him in fantasy? Below, we highlight his relevant fantasy statistics.

Mason Rudolph Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Minnesota Vikings

Tennessee Titans vs. Minnesota Vikings Projected Fantasy Points: 0.2

0.2 Game Day & Time: November 17, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

November 17, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Mason Rudolph Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Pass Comp./Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 4 @Dolphins 3.4 9-for-17 85 0 0 0 0 0 Week 7 @Bills 9.9 25-for-40 215 1 1 5 13 0 Week 8 @Lions 19.5 22-for-38 266 1 2 4 29 1 Week 9 @Patriots 17.5 20-for-33 240 2 1 4 19 0

Mason Rudolph Fantasy Stats

With 50.3 fantasy points (12.6 per game) in 2024, Rudolph ranks 166th overall in the league and 35th at his position.

In his past three games, Rudolph has picked up 46.9 fantasy points (15.6 per game). He is 67-of-111 for 721 yards, with four touchdowns and four interceptions and has rushed for 61 yards on 13 carries with one TD.

Mason Rudolph accumulated 19.5 fantasy points — 22-of-38 (57.9%), 266 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs; 4 carries, 29 yards, 1 TD — in his best game of the season. That was in Week 8 versus the Detroit Lions.

In his worst game of the season, Rudolph finished with 3.4 fantasy points — 9-of-17 (52.9%), 85 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs. That was in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins.

