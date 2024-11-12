NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 13 Published 10:20 pm Tuesday, November 12, 2024

The NBA slate today, which includes the Indiana Pacers taking on the Orlando Magic, should provide some fireworks.

Read our betting odds preview below for analysis of all the big matchups in the NBA today.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – November 13

Orlando Magic vs. Indiana Pacers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida

Kia Center in Orlando, Florida TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSIN

Watch this game on Fubo

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSOH

Watch this game on Fubo

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Spread: Thunder -14.5

Thunder -14.5 Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 24.3 points)

Thunder (Projected to win by 24.3 points) Total: 223.5 points

223.5 points Total Pick: Over (223 total projected points)

Over (223 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV Channel: ESPN, Gulf Coast Sports, and FDSOK

Watch this game on Fubo

New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV Channel: MSG and CHSN

Watch this game on Fubo

Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: YES and NBCS-BOS

Watch this game on Fubo

Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Spread: Rockets -4.5

Rockets -4.5 Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 6.2 points)

Rockets (Projected to win by 6.2 points) Total: 214.5 points

214.5 points Total Pick: Over (218.5 total projected points)

Over (218.5 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV Channel: SCHN and FDSSC

Watch this game on Fubo

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: FDSWI and FDSDET

Watch this game on Fubo

San Antonio Spurs vs. Washington Wizards

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: MNMT2 and FDSSW

Watch this game on Fubo

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and FDSSE

Watch this game on Fubo

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV Channel: KATU and FDSN

Watch this game on Fubo

Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns

Spread: Kings -6.5

Kings -6.5 Spread Pick: Suns (Projected to win by 0.1 points)

Suns (Projected to win by 0.1 points) Total: 225.5 points

225.5 points Total Pick: Over (228.2 total projected points)

Over (228.2 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV Channel: NBCS-CA and AZFamily

Watch this game on Fubo

