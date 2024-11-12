NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 13
Published 10:20 pm Tuesday, November 12, 2024
The NBA slate today, which includes the Indiana Pacers taking on the Orlando Magic, should provide some fireworks.
Read our betting odds preview below for analysis of all the big matchups in the NBA today.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – November 13
Orlando Magic vs. Indiana Pacers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSIN
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSOH
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Spread: Thunder -14.5
- Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 24.3 points)
- Total: 223.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (223 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: ESPN, Gulf Coast Sports, and FDSOK
New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV Channel: MSG and CHSN
Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV Channel: YES and NBCS-BOS
Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Spread: Rockets -4.5
- Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 6.2 points)
- Total: 214.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (218.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: SCHN and FDSSC
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: FDSWI and FDSDET
San Antonio Spurs vs. Washington Wizards
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV Channel: MNMT2 and FDSSW
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and FDSSE
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV Channel: KATU and FDSN
Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns
- Spread: Kings -6.5
- Spread Pick: Suns (Projected to win by 0.1 points)
- Total: 225.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (228.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and AZFamily
