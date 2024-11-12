NFL Week 11 Computer Predictions, Best Bets, Over/Under Picks Published 11:17 pm Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Looking at the Week 11 NFL schedule, we have the Lions (-13) as the best bet on the board. Keep reading for more tips on point spreads and totals, including parlay possibilities.

Take advantage of our predictions to make your NFL picks this week.

Best Week 11 Spread Bets

Jump to Matchup:

CLE-NO | CIN-LAC | ATL-DEN | KC-BUF | BAL-PIT

Pick: Saints -1 vs. Browns

Matchup: Cleveland Browns at New Orleans Saints

Projected Winner & Margin: Saints by 6.9 points

Saints by 6.9 points Spread: Saints -1

Saints -1 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 17

Nov. 17 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Chargers -1.5 vs. Bengals

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Chargers

Projected Winner & Margin: Chargers by 10.7 points

Chargers by 10.7 points Spread: Chargers -1.5

Chargers -1.5 Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 17

Nov. 17 TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Broncos -2.5 vs. Falcons

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Denver Broncos

Projected Winner & Margin: Broncos by 5.3 points

Broncos by 5.3 points Spread: Broncos -2.5

Broncos -2.5 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 17

Nov. 17 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Bills -2.5 vs. Chiefs

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills

Projected Winner & Margin: Bills by 3.7 points

Bills by 3.7 points Spread: Bills -2.5

Bills -2.5 Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 17

Nov. 17 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Steelers +3 vs. Ravens

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers

Projected Winner & Margin: Steelers by 2.2 points

Steelers by 2.2 points Spread: Ravens -3

Ravens -3 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 17

Nov. 17 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your NFL picks

Best Week 11 Total Bets

Jump to Matchup:

Under 46.5 – Chiefs vs. Bills

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills

Projected Total: 45.3 points

45.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 17

Nov. 17 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Under 48.5 – Commanders vs. Eagles

Matchup: Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles

Projected Total: 47.2 points

47.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 14

Nov. 14 TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

Over 48.5 – Ravens vs. Steelers

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers

Projected Total: 48.6 points

48.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 17

Nov. 17 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Over 47 – Jaguars vs. Lions

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions

Projected Total: 48.6 points

48.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 17

Nov. 17 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Over 41 – Packers vs. Bears

Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears

Projected Total: 42.6 points

42.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 17

Nov. 17 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Catch every NFL touchdown with NFL RedZone on Fubo.

