NFL Week 11 Picks Against the Spread, Tips and Predictions
Published 11:28 pm Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Based on our projections, the best bet against the spread in the NFL among Week 11’s 14 matchups is Saints -1 — for more tips, including parlay possibilities, see below.
Find an edge on the competition and take advantage of our spread picks for the NFL. BetMGM has all the information you need to start wagering on the NFL.
NFL Picks Against the Spread – Week 11
Jump to Matchup:
CLE-NO | CIN-LAC | ATL-DEN | KC-BUF | BAL-PIT | WAS-PHI | IND-NYJ | LAR-NE | MIN-TEN | GB-CHI | SEA-SF | HOU-DAL | LV-MIA | JAX-DET
Pick: Saints -1 vs. Browns
- Matchup: Cleveland Browns at New Orleans Saints
- Projected Winner & Margin: Saints by 6.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Saints -1
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 17
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Pick: Chargers -1.5 vs. Bengals
- Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Chargers
- Projected Winner & Margin: Chargers by 10.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Chargers -1.5
- Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 17
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Broncos -2.5 vs. Falcons
- Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Denver Broncos
- Projected Winner & Margin: Broncos by 5.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Broncos -2.5
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 17
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Bills -2.5 vs. Chiefs
- Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills
- Projected Winner & Margin: Bills by 3.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Bills -2.5
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 17
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Steelers +3 vs. Ravens
- Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers
- Projected Winner & Margin: Steelers by 2.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Ravens -3
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 17
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Eagles -3.5 vs. Commanders
- Matchup: Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles
- Projected Winner & Margin: Eagles by 5.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Eagles -3.5
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 14
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Colts +4 vs. Jets
- Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at New York Jets
- Projected Winner & Margin: Jets by 0.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Jets -4
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 17
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Patriots +5 vs. Rams
- Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at New England Patriots
- Projected Winner & Margin: Rams by 4.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Rams -5
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 17
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Vikings -6 vs. Titans
- Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Tennessee Titans
- Projected Winner & Margin: Vikings by 15.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Vikings -6
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 17
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Packers -6.5 vs. Bears
- Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears
- Projected Winner & Margin: Packers by 8.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Packers -6.5
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 17
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: 49ers -6.5 vs. Seahawks
- Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers
- Projected Winner & Margin: 49ers by 7.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: 49ers -6.5
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 17
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Cowboys +7.5 vs. Texans
- Matchup: Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys
- Projected Winner & Margin: Texans by 7.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Texans -7.5
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 18
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Raiders +8 vs. Dolphins
- Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins
- Projected Winner & Margin: Dolphins by 5.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Dolphins -8
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 17
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Lions -13 vs. Jaguars
- Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions
- Projected Winner & Margin: Lions by 23.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Lions -13
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 17
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Catch every NFL touchdown with NFL RedZone on Fubo.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.