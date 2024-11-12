Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Projections: Week 11 vs. the Vikings Published 1:43 pm Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine is looking at a matchup against the 26th-ranked pass defense in the league (231.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 11, when his Tennessee Titans play the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Westbrook-Ikhine worth starting in fantasy this week? Keep scrolling as we dive into his upcoming matchup versus the Vikings.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Minnesota Vikings

Tennessee Titans vs. Minnesota Vikings Projected Fantasy Points: 3.6

3.6 Game Day & Time: November 17, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

November 17, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 6 @Colts 7.9 2 1 9 1 Week 7 @Bills 9 4 2 10 1 Week 8 @Lions 11.9 4 2 39 1 Week 9 @Patriots 16 6 5 50 1 Week 10 @Chargers 6.1 3 3 31 0

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Stats

In 2024, Westbrook-Ikhine has 37.9 fantasy points (6.3 per game) — 74th at his position, 214th in the NFL.

Looking at his past three games, Westbrook-Ikhine has 10 receptions on 13 targets, for 120 yards, and a total of 24 fantasy points (eight per game).

Looking at his past five games, Westbrook-Ikhine has 13 receptions on 19 targets, for 139 yards, and a total of 37.9 fantasy points (7.6 per game).

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine picked up 11 fantasy points — five receptions, 50 yards and one touchdown — in his best game of the season. That was in Week 9 versus the New England Patriots.

Westbrook-Ikhine picked up 3.1 fantasy points — three receptions, 31 yards, on three targets — in his worst game of the season. That was last week versus the Los Angeles Chargers.

