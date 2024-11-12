Tony Pollard Fantasy Projections: Week 11 vs. the Vikings Published 1:43 pm Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Tony Pollard and the Tennessee Titans will meet the Minnesota Vikings and their second-ranked run defense (79 yards allowed per game) in Week 11, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Pollard worth starting in fantasy this week? Read on as we break down his upcoming matchup against the Vikings.

Tony Pollard Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Minnesota Vikings

Tennessee Titans vs. Minnesota Vikings Projected Fantasy Points: 11.5

11.5 Game Day & Time: November 17, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

November 17, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Tony Pollard Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 18.4 16 82 1 3 12 0 Week 2 @Jets 15.2 17 62 0 5 40 0 Week 3 @Packers 5.9 6 14 0 3 15 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 18.8 22 88 1 2 20 0 Week 6 @Colts 17.8 17 93 1 3 -5 0 Week 7 @Bills 8.5 16 61 0 2 4 0 Week 8 @Lions 14.7 20 94 0 3 23 0 Week 9 @Patriots 18.4 28 128 0 3 26 0 Week 10 @Chargers 10.3 9 44 0 4 19 0

Tony Pollard Fantasy Stats

In 2024, Pollard has 100 fantasy points (11.1 per game) — 22nd at his position, 54th in the NFL.

Looking at his past three games, Pollard has averaged 11.1 fantasy points (33.4 total). He has rushed for 266 yards on 57 carries, with zero touchdowns, and has 68 yards receiving on 10 catches (11 targets).

Looking at his past five games, Pollard has averaged 10.9 fantasy points (54.7 total). He has rushed for 420 yards on 90 carries, with one touchdown, and has 67 yards receiving on 15 catches (20 targets).

Tony Pollard accumulated 16.8 fantasy points — 22 carries, 88 yards, 1 TD — in his best game of the season. That was in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins.

Pollard picked up 2.9 fantasy points — 6 carries, 14 yards — in his worst game of the season. That was in Week 3 versus the Green Bay Packers.

