Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Wednesday, November 13 Published 11:11 pm Tuesday, November 12, 2024

There are eight games featuring a ranked team on the Wednesday college basketball schedule, including the Le Moyne Dolphins versus the UConn Huskies. If you’re seeking against-the-spread picks for each matchup, keep scrolling.

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 22 St. John’s Red Storm vs. Wagner Seahawks

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: St. John’s 93, Wagner 50

St. John’s 93, Wagner 50 Projected Favorite: St. John’s by 43 points

St. John’s by 43 points Pick ATS: St. John’s (-23.5)

Email newsletter signup

Bet on the St. John’s-Wagner spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Carnesecca Arena

Carnesecca Arena TV Channel: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers vs. Montana Grizzlies

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Tennessee 93, Montana 39

Tennessee 93, Montana 39 Projected Favorite: Tennessee by 54 points

Tennessee by 54 points Pick ATS: Tennessee (-25.5)

Bet on the Tennessee-Montana spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena TV Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live Stream: SEC Network+

No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers vs. Montana Grizzlies

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Tennessee 93, Montana 39

Tennessee 93, Montana 39 Projected Favorite: Tennessee by 54 points

Tennessee by 54 points Pick ATS: Tennessee (-25.5)

Bet on the Tennessee-Montana spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena TV Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live Stream: SEC Network+

No. 3 UConn Huskies vs. Le Moyne Dolphins

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: UConn 96, Le Moyne 63

UConn 96, Le Moyne 63 Projected Favorite: UConn by 33 points

UConn by 33 points Pick ATS: Le Moyne (+37.5)

Bet on the UConn-Le Moyne spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Hartford, Connecticut

Hartford, Connecticut Venue: XL Center

XL Center TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 5 Auburn Tigers vs. Kent State Golden Flashes

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Auburn 91, Kent State 47

Auburn 91, Kent State 47 Projected Favorite: Auburn by 43.2 points

Auburn by 43.2 points Pick ATS: Auburn (-20.5)

Bet on the Auburn-Kent State spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Neville Arena

Neville Arena TV Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live Stream: SEC Network+

No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Troy Trojans

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Arkansas 74, Troy 69

Arkansas 74, Troy 69 Projected Favorite: Arkansas by 4.2 points

Arkansas by 4.2 points Pick ATS: Troy (+12.5)

Bet on the Arkansas-Troy spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Bud Walton Arena

Bud Walton Arena TV Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live Stream: SEC Network+

No. 8 Houston Cougars vs. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Houston 90, Louisiana 48

Houston 90, Louisiana 48 Projected Favorite: Houston by 41.3 points

Houston by 41.3 points Pick ATS: Houston (-28.5)

Bet on the Houston-Louisiana spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Fertitta Center

Fertitta Center TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 14 Creighton Bluejays vs. Houston Christian Huskies

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Creighton 84, Houston Christian 78

Creighton 84, Houston Christian 78 Projected Favorite: Creighton by 6.3 points

Creighton by 6.3 points Pick ATS: Houston Christian (+35.5)

Bet on the Creighton-Houston Christian spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha

CHI Health Center Omaha TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.