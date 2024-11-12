Tyjae Spears Fantasy Projections: Week 11 vs. the Vikings Published 1:43 pm Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears will match up with the second-ranked tun defense of the Minnesota Vikings (79 yards allowed per game) in Week 11, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

When setting your fantasy football lineup this week, is Spears worth starting? For analysis on his tilt against the Vikings, we’ve got you covered.

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Minnesota Vikings

Tennessee Titans vs. Minnesota Vikings Projected Fantasy Points: 5.9

5.9 Game Day & Time: November 17, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

November 17, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 7.2 4 21 0 4 11 0 Week 2 @Jets 5.1 6 20 0 2 11 0 Week 3 @Packers 10.1 2 7 0 4 54 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 11.9 15 39 1 2 0 0 Week 6 @Colts 2.7 6 27 0 0 0 0 Week 10 @Chargers 8.1 7 47 0 3 4 0

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Stats

With 30.1 fantasy points (five per game), Spears is 59th at his position and 243rd in the league.

Spears has averaged 5.9 fantasy points (picking up 17.7 total) in his past three games. He has 28 carries for 113 yards and one touchdown, plus four receiving yards on five catches (five targets).

Spears has picked up 26.9 fantasy points (5.4 per game) in his past five games. He has 36 carries for 140 yards and one touchdown, plus 69 receiving yards on 11 catches (11 targets).

In his best game of the season — Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins — Tyjae Spears finished with 9.9 fantasy points. His stat line: 15 carries, 39 yards, 1 TD.

In Week 6 against the Indianapolis Colts, Spears put up a season-low 2.7 fantasy points, with these numbers: 6 carries, 27 yards.

