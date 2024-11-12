Tyler Boyd Fantasy Projections: Week 11 vs. the Vikings Published 1:43 pm Tuesday, November 12, 2024

In Week 11 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), WR Tyler Boyd and the Tennessee Titans will meet the Minnesota Vikings, who have the 26th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (231.9 yards conceded per game).

Should Boyd be a player that you insert into your fantasy football lineup this week for his matchup versus the Vikings? Before making that choice, here’s a glimpse at the numbers and trends you need to know.

Email newsletter signup

Get in the game and sign up for FanDuel Fantasy today. Use our link to start playing daily fantasy.

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Minnesota Vikings

Tennessee Titans vs. Minnesota Vikings Projected Fantasy Points: 2.6

2.6 Game Day & Time: November 17, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

November 17, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 4.8 5 3 18 0 Week 2 @Jets 4.6 5 2 26 0 Week 3 @Packers 6.3 4 3 33 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 5.1 2 2 31 0 Week 6 @Colts 4.9 3 3 19 0 Week 7 @Bills 9.3 5 5 43 0 Week 8 @Lions 4.4 6 3 14 0 Week 9 @Patriots 0.3 0 0 0

Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy to start playing today.

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Stats

Boyd has 18.7 fantasy points (2.3 per game), 108th at his position and 300th in the NFL.

In his past three games, Boyd has averaged two fantasy points (six total). He has 57 receiving yards on eight catches (11 targets) and zero touchdowns.

Boyd has picked up 11 fantasy points (2.2 per game) in his past five games. He has 107 yards receiving, on 13 catches (16 targets), and zero touchdowns.

In Week 7 against the Buffalo Bills, Tyler Boyd posted a season-high 4.3 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: five receptions, 43 yards.

In his worst game of the season — Week 9 against the New England Patriots — Boyd finished with 0.3 fantasy points. His stat line: zero catches, zero yards, on targets.

Add Boyd to your FanDuel Fantasy lineup today!