Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Thursday, November 14
Published 7:22 pm Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Thursday’s college basketball slate should have plenty of excitement on the court. Among the 10 games our computer model likes, in terms of picks against the spread, is the Northern Colorado Bears taking on the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Northern Colorado +2.5 vs. South Dakota State
- Matchup: Northern Colorado Bears vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: November 14
- Computer Projection: Northern Colorado by 19.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: South Dakota State (-2.5)
- TV Channel: Summit League Network
ATS Pick: Arizona State +3.5 vs. Grand Canyon
- Matchup: Grand Canyon Antelopes vs. Arizona State Sun Devils
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: November 14
- Computer Projection: Arizona State by 17.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Grand Canyon (-3.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Northern Arizona +5.5 vs. Pacific
- Matchup: Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Pacific Tigers
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: November 14
- Computer Projection: Northern Arizona by 12.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Pacific (-5.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Wichita State -7.5 vs. Northern Iowa
- Matchup: Northern Iowa Panthers at Wichita State Shockers
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: November 14
- Computer Projection: Wichita State by 23.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Wichita State (-7.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Southern Illinois +9.5 vs. Oklahoma State
- Matchup: Southern Illinois Salukis at Oklahoma State Cowboys
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: November 14
- Computer Projection: Southern Illinois by 2.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Oklahoma State (-9.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: LSU +5.5 vs. Kansas State
- Matchup: LSU Tigers at Kansas State Wildcats
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: November 14
- Computer Projection: LSU by 0.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Kansas State (-5.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: New Mexico State -6.5 vs. Texas A&M-CC
- Matchup: Texas A&M-CC Islanders at New Mexico State Aggies
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Date: November 14
- Computer Projection: New Mexico State by 10.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: New Mexico State (-6.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Omaha +16.5 vs. UNLV
- Matchup: Omaha Mavericks at UNLV Rebels
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: November 14
- Computer Projection: UNLV by 15.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UNLV (-16.5)
- TV Channel: MW Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Utah Valley -4.5 vs. North Dakota
- Matchup: Utah Valley Wolverines at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 14
- Computer Projection: Utah Valley by 5.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Utah Valley (-4.5)
- TV Channel: Summit League Network
ATS Pick: Mississippi Valley State +33.5 vs. Missouri
- Matchup: Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Missouri Tigers
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: November 14
- Computer Projection: Missouri by 26.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Missouri (-33.5)
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
