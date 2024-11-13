Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Thursday, November 14 Published 7:22 pm Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Thursday’s college basketball slate should have plenty of excitement on the court. Among the 10 games our computer model likes, in terms of picks against the spread, is the Northern Colorado Bears taking on the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.