Best Bets, Predictions & Odds for the Tennessee vs. Georgia Game – Saturday, Nov. 16 Published 8:23 pm Wednesday, November 13, 2024

SEC opponents will do battle when the No. 11 Georgia Bulldogs (7-2) face the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (8-1) at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. In the article below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

When and Where is Tennessee vs. Georgia

Date: Saturday, November 16, 2024

Saturday, November 16, 2024 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Sanford Stadium

Tennessee vs. Georgia Prediction & Moneyline Pick

Prediction: Georgia 28, Tennessee 20

Georgia 28, Tennessee 20 Georgia is -398 on the moneyline, and Tennessee is +309.

Georgia has won 71.4% of the games this season when it was the moneyline favorite (5-2).

The Bulldogs have played five times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -398 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

Tennessee won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Volunteers have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +309 moneyline set for this game.

Based on this matchup’s moneyline, the Bulldogs have an implied win probability of 79.9%.

Email newsletter signup

Make your moneyline wager right now at BetMGM.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Tennessee (+10.5)



Georgia has two wins versus the spread in nine games this season.

This season, the Bulldogs have just one against the spread win in six games as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.

In Tennessee’s eight games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

You can place your bet against the spread at BetMGM.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (48.5)

Under (48.5) This season, four of Georgia’s nine games have gone over Saturday’s over/under of 48.5 points.

This season, Tennessee has played only two games with a combined score higher than 48.5 points.

The point total for the game of 48.5 is 19.7 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Georgia (30.6 points per game) and Tennessee (37.6 points per game).

Like that over/under recommendation? Take advantage now at BetMGM.

Key Stats Splits

Georgia Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.4 54.8 51.6 Implied Total AVG 35.9 41 29.5 ATS Record 2-7-0 1-4-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 3-6-0 2-3-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-2 4-0 1-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0 Tennessee Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57.2 56.6 58.2 Implied Total AVG 37.5 39.6 34 ATS Record 4-4-0 2-3-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-5-0 2-3-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-1 4-0 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 1-0 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.