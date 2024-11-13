How to Pick the Oilers vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – November 14
Published 12:36 pm Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Looking to put some money on the upcoming game (Thursday at 9:00 PM ET) between the Edmonton Oilers and the Nashville Predators at Rogers Place? Below, we submit our best bets, along with our picks and predictions for this matchup.
Oilers vs. Predators Picks
Moneyline Pick
Oilers Moneyline: -171
- The Oilers are 7-7 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Edmonton is 4-4 when playing with moneyline odds of -171 or shorter (50.0% win percentage).
- Based on the moneyline in this matchup, the Oilers’ implied win probability is 63.1%.
Predators Moneyline: +142
- Nashville is yet to win as the moneyline underdog this season (in six opportunities).
- The Predators are winless in games with moneyline odds of +142 or longer (in one chance).
- Nashville has a 41.3% implied probability to win this matchup.
Score Prediction
Prediction:
Edmonton 4, Nashville 2
Oilers Points Leaders
- With 12 goals and eight assists this season, Leon Draisaitl is one of Edmonton’s leading contributors (20 points).
- Connor McDavid is another of Edmonton’s major contributors currently with 17 total points (five goals and 12 assists) to his name.
- With 10 points through 16 games (two goals and eight assists), Mattias Ekholm has been an important part of Edmonton’s offensive attack this season.
- Stuart Skinner (5-5-1) has a 3.2 goals against average and a save percentage of .881 for Edmonton.
Predators Points Leaders
- Filip Forsberg is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 13 points (0.8 per game). He has scored eight goals and five assists in 16 games (playing 19:03 per game).
- Roman Josi’s 11 points this season, including one goal and 10 assists, make him one of the top offensive threats for Nashville.
- Nashville’s Ryan O’Reilly has 10 points, courtesy of three goals (fourth on team) and seven assists (second).
- Nashville’s Juuse Saros is 4-7-2 this season, amassing 346 saves and allowing 34 goals (2.6 goals against average) with a .911 save percentage (18th in the league).
Oilers’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|11/6/2024
|Golden Knights
|L 4-2
|Home
|-161
|11/9/2024
|Canucks
|W 7-3
|Away
|-123
|11/12/2024
|Islanders
|W 4-3
|Home
|-230
|11/14/2024
|Predators
|–
|Home
|-171
|11/16/2024
|Maple Leafs
|–
|Away
|–
|11/18/2024
|Canadiens
|–
|Away
|–
|11/19/2024
|Senators
|–
|Away
|–
Predators’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|11/7/2024
|Panthers
|L 6-2
|Away
|+184
|11/9/2024
|Utah Hockey Club
|W 4-0
|Home
|-160
|11/11/2024
|Avalanche
|L 3-2
|Away
|+119
|11/14/2024
|Oilers
|–
|Away
|+142
|11/15/2024
|Flames
|–
|Away
|–
|11/17/2024
|Canucks
|–
|Away
|–
|11/20/2024
|Kraken
|–
|Away
|–
Edmonton vs. Nashville Game Info
- Date: Thursday, November 14, 2024
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Edmonton, Alberta
- Venue: Rogers Place
