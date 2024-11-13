How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Wednesday, November 13

Published 9:19 am Wednesday, November 13, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Wednesday, November 13

The Kent State Golden Flashes versus the Auburn Tigers is one of five games on Wednesday’s college basketball schedule that has an SEC team on the court.

Today’s SEC Games

Montana Grizzlies at No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Kent State Golden Flashes at No. 5 Auburn Tigers

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Troy Trojans at No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

California Golden Bears at Vanderbilt Commodores

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

