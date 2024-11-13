How to Watch Tennessee vs. Montana on TV or Live Stream – November 13
Published 11:11 am Wednesday, November 13, 2024
The No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers (2-0) take on the Montana Grizzlies (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.
Tennessee vs. Montana Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network+
Tennessee Stats Insights
- The Volunteers shot 44.0% from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 44.4% the Grizzlies allowed to opponents.
- In games Tennessee shot better than 44.4% from the field, it went 18-2 overall.
- The Volunteers were the 29th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Grizzlies ranked 237th.
- Last year, the Volunteers scored 7.0 more points per game (78.8) than the Grizzlies allowed (71.8).
- Tennessee had a 22-3 record last season when scoring more than 71.8 points.
Montana Stats Insights
- The Grizzlies’ 48.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 9.6 percentage points higher than the Volunteers allowed to their opponents (38.9%).
- Montana compiled a 21-4 straight up record in games it shot above 38.9% from the field.
- The Grizzlies were the 237th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Volunteers finished 41st.
- The Grizzlies’ 76.9 points per game last year were 9.5 more points than the 67.4 the Volunteers gave up.
- Montana had a 20-5 record last season when allowing fewer than 78.8 points.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- Tennessee put up 82.6 points per game when playing at home last year. On the road, it averaged 80.6 points per contest.
- Defensively the Volunteers played better in home games last season, allowing 62.8 points per game, compared to 75.3 away from home.
- At home, Tennessee drained 1.2 more treys per game (9.3) than when playing on the road (8.1). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (36.6%) compared to in away games (32.4%).
Montana Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- At home, Montana scored 81.5 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 72.8.
- The Grizzlies conceded 67.5 points per game at home last season, and 75.3 away.
- Beyond the arc, Montana sunk fewer trifectas away (6.9 per game) than at home (8.4) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (35.0%) than at home (36.4%) as well.
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/4/2024
|Gardner-Webb
|W 80-64
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/9/2024
|@ Louisville
|W 77-55
|KFC Yum! Center
|11/17/2024
|Austin Peay
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena
Montana Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/4/2024
|Hawaii-Hilo
|W 92-61
|Dahlberg Arena
|11/8/2024
|@ Oregon
|L 79-48
|Matthew Knight Arena
|11/10/2024
|Northwest Indian
|W 94-44
|Dahlberg Arena
|11/18/2024
|@ Utah State
|–
|Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
