How to Watch Tennessee vs. Montana on TV or Live Stream – November 13 Published 11:11 am Wednesday, November 13, 2024

The No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers (2-0) take on the Montana Grizzlies (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Tennessee vs. Montana Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network+

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers shot 44.0% from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 44.4% the Grizzlies allowed to opponents.

In games Tennessee shot better than 44.4% from the field, it went 18-2 overall.

The Volunteers were the 29th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Grizzlies ranked 237th.

Last year, the Volunteers scored 7.0 more points per game (78.8) than the Grizzlies allowed (71.8).

Tennessee had a 22-3 record last season when scoring more than 71.8 points.

Montana Stats Insights

The Grizzlies’ 48.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 9.6 percentage points higher than the Volunteers allowed to their opponents (38.9%).

Montana compiled a 21-4 straight up record in games it shot above 38.9% from the field.

The Grizzlies were the 237th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Volunteers finished 41st.

The Grizzlies’ 76.9 points per game last year were 9.5 more points than the 67.4 the Volunteers gave up.

Montana had a 20-5 record last season when allowing fewer than 78.8 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

Tennessee put up 82.6 points per game when playing at home last year. On the road, it averaged 80.6 points per contest.

Defensively the Volunteers played better in home games last season, allowing 62.8 points per game, compared to 75.3 away from home.

At home, Tennessee drained 1.2 more treys per game (9.3) than when playing on the road (8.1). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (36.6%) compared to in away games (32.4%).

Montana Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

At home, Montana scored 81.5 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 72.8.

The Grizzlies conceded 67.5 points per game at home last season, and 75.3 away.

Beyond the arc, Montana sunk fewer trifectas away (6.9 per game) than at home (8.4) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (35.0%) than at home (36.4%) as well.

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/4/2024 Gardner-Webb W 80-64 Thompson-Boling Arena 11/9/2024 @ Louisville W 77-55 KFC Yum! Center 11/13/2024 Montana – Thompson-Boling Arena 11/17/2024 Austin Peay – Thompson-Boling Arena

Montana Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/4/2024 Hawaii-Hilo W 92-61 Dahlberg Arena 11/8/2024 @ Oregon L 79-48 Matthew Knight Arena 11/10/2024 Northwest Indian W 94-44 Dahlberg Arena 11/13/2024 @ Tennessee – Thompson-Boling Arena 11/18/2024 @ Utah State – Dee Glen Smith Spectrum

