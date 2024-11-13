How to Watch Tennessee vs. Montana on TV or Live Stream – November 13

Published 11:11 am Wednesday, November 13, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Montana on TV or Live Stream - November 13

The No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers (2-0) take on the Montana Grizzlies (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Tennessee vs. Montana Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
  • TV: SEC Network+

Tennessee Stats Insights

  • The Volunteers shot 44.0% from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 44.4% the Grizzlies allowed to opponents.
  • In games Tennessee shot better than 44.4% from the field, it went 18-2 overall.
  • The Volunteers were the 29th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Grizzlies ranked 237th.
  • Last year, the Volunteers scored 7.0 more points per game (78.8) than the Grizzlies allowed (71.8).
  • Tennessee had a 22-3 record last season when scoring more than 71.8 points.

Montana Stats Insights

  • The Grizzlies’ 48.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 9.6 percentage points higher than the Volunteers allowed to their opponents (38.9%).
  • Montana compiled a 21-4 straight up record in games it shot above 38.9% from the field.
  • The Grizzlies were the 237th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Volunteers finished 41st.
  • The Grizzlies’ 76.9 points per game last year were 9.5 more points than the 67.4 the Volunteers gave up.
  • Montana had a 20-5 record last season when allowing fewer than 78.8 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

  • Tennessee put up 82.6 points per game when playing at home last year. On the road, it averaged 80.6 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Volunteers played better in home games last season, allowing 62.8 points per game, compared to 75.3 away from home.
  • At home, Tennessee drained 1.2 more treys per game (9.3) than when playing on the road (8.1). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (36.6%) compared to in away games (32.4%).

Montana Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

  • At home, Montana scored 81.5 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 72.8.
  • The Grizzlies conceded 67.5 points per game at home last season, and 75.3 away.
  • Beyond the arc, Montana sunk fewer trifectas away (6.9 per game) than at home (8.4) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (35.0%) than at home (36.4%) as well.

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/4/2024 Gardner-Webb W 80-64 Thompson-Boling Arena
11/9/2024 @ Louisville W 77-55 KFC Yum! Center
11/13/2024 Montana Thompson-Boling Arena
11/17/2024 Austin Peay Thompson-Boling Arena

Montana Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/4/2024 Hawaii-Hilo W 92-61 Dahlberg Arena
11/8/2024 @ Oregon L 79-48 Matthew Knight Arena
11/10/2024 Northwest Indian W 94-44 Dahlberg Arena
11/13/2024 @ Tennessee Thompson-Boling Arena
11/18/2024 @ Utah State Dee Glen Smith Spectrum

