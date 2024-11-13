How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Wednesday, November 13

November 13, 2024

There are eight games featuring a ranked team on Wednesday’s college basketball slate.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Wagner Seahawks at No. 22 St. John’s Red Storm

  • Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Montana Grizzlies at No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Le Moyne Dolphins at No. 3 UConn Huskies

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Kent State Golden Flashes at No. 5 Auburn Tigers

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Troy Trojans at No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Houston Christian Huskies at No. 14 Creighton Bluejays

  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

