How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Wednesday, November 13
Published 12:18 am Wednesday, November 13, 2024
There are eight games featuring a ranked team on Wednesday’s college basketball slate.
Today’s Top 25 Games
Wagner Seahawks at No. 22 St. John’s Red Storm
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: FOX Sports Networks
Montana Grizzlies at No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: SEC Network+
Le Moyne Dolphins at No. 3 UConn Huskies
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: FOX Sports Networks
Kent State Golden Flashes at No. 5 Auburn Tigers
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: SEC Network+
Troy Trojans at No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: SEC Network+
Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns at No. 8 Houston Cougars
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
Houston Christian Huskies at No. 14 Creighton Bluejays
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: FOX Sports Networks
