November 13 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

Published 4:25 am Wednesday, November 13, 2024

By Data Skrive

In a Wednesday NHL schedule that features a lot of compelling matchups, the Toronto Maple Leafs versus the Washington Capitals is a game to see.

There is live coverage available for all the action in the NHL on Wednesday, and we have provided the information on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

How to Watch November 13 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream
Detroit Red Wings @ Pittsburgh Penguins 7:30 p.m. ET TNT Max
Toronto Maple Leafs @ Washington Capitals 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Carolina Hurricanes @ Utah Hockey Club 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Los Angeles Kings @ Colorado Avalanche 10 p.m. ET TNT Max
Vegas Golden Knights @ Anaheim Ducks 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

