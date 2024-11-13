November 13 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 4:25 am Wednesday, November 13, 2024
In a Wednesday NHL schedule that features a lot of compelling matchups, the Toronto Maple Leafs versus the Washington Capitals is a game to see.
There is live coverage available for all the action in the NHL on Wednesday, and we have provided the information on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.
How to Watch November 13 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Detroit Red Wings @ Pittsburgh Penguins
|7:30 p.m. ET
|TNT
|Max
|Toronto Maple Leafs @ Washington Capitals
|7:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Carolina Hurricanes @ Utah Hockey Club
|9 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Los Angeles Kings @ Colorado Avalanche
|10 p.m. ET
|TNT
|Max
|Vegas Golden Knights @ Anaheim Ducks
|10 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
Regional restrictions may apply.