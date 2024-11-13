Oilers vs. Predators Injury Report Today – November 14 Published 10:43 pm Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Currently, the Edmonton Oilers (8-7-1) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup with the Nashville Predators (5-9-2) at Rogers Place on Thursday, November 14 at 9:00 PM ET.

Edmonton Oilers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Evander Kane LW Out Abdomen

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Spencer Stastney D Out Personal Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed Thomas Novak C Questionable Upper Body

Oilers vs. Predators Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 14, 2024

Thursday, November 14, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Edmonton, Alberta

Edmonton, Alberta Venue: Rogers Place

Oilers Season Insights

The Oilers rank 23rd in the league with 44 goals scored (2.8 per game).

Edmonton ranks 20th in goals against, giving up 51 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL play.

Their -7 goal differential ranks 19th in the league.

Predators Season Insights

The Predators have 39 goals this season (2.4 per game), 30th in the NHL.

Nashville concedes 3.3 goals per game (53 total), which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -14, they are 27th in the league.

Oilers vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Oilers (-181) Predators (+151) 6.5

