Russell A.W. Figueira, 77

Published 8:48 am Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Russell A.W. Figueira, age 77, of LaFollette, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2024. He was born in Honolulu, HI and attended BYU, Hawaii before coming to the “Mainland” in 1972. For the majority of his professional career, he served as an Executive with several automotive oil companies, and for a time, was employed with the American Kidney Foundation and was a Patient Representative for the UT Center for Transplant Services.

Russell dedicated his life to service within the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He began his service as a Missionary in Canada where he spent his time teaching Native Americans and served as an assistant to the president. After his mission he continued his commitment to the gospel of Jesus Christ in several states from Michigan to the Carolinas, eventually settling in LaFollette in 1998. Over his lifetime he served the church in various roles including: Branch President, Bishop, High Councilor, and Councilor in the State Presidency. His dedication to the LDS church and the LaFollette branch will never be forgotten.

He is preceded in death by Parents, Antone Joaquim and Beryl Kalikookalani Figueira, and Brothers, Antone and Larry Figueira.

Russell is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Donna Smith Figueira; Children, Jennifer Figueira (Randy Roland), Carrie Anderson (Ryan), Mary Elizabeth Elam (Mark), Russell A.K. Figueira (Stephanie Sharp), Amanda Cruze (Eldon), and Abigail Peach (Michael); 16 Grandchildren and another on the way; Brothers, Gerald Figueira, Nathan Figueira, and Kevin Figueira; Sister, Toni Burris; Numerous Nieces, Nephews, other relatives and friends who he met along his journey with the LDS church.

The family will receive friends on Friday, November 8, 2024 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Walters Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2024, 11:00 AM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (215 Wildwood Circle, LaFollette) with Branch President Eric Pinkston Presiding and Elder Noah Riggs Conducting. Interment will follow at Hill Cemetery in Speedwell. Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette is honored to be serving the family of Russell Figueira.