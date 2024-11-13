SEC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 12 Published 12:12 pm Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Among the available options on the Week 12 SEC college football slate, Louisiana-Monroe (+23.5) against Auburn is our best spread bet, while our model suggests betting on the total in the Texas vs. Arkansas matchup. Find even more insights and stats on those and other contests to bet on or add to a parlay in the article below.

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Best Week 12 SEC Spread Bets

Pick: Louisiana-Monroe +23.5 vs. Auburn

Matchup: Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks at Auburn Tigers

Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks at Auburn Tigers Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Auburn by 10.5 points

Auburn by 10.5 points Date/Time: Nov. 16 at 12:45 PM ET

Nov. 16 at 12:45 PM ET TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: South Carolina -12.5 vs. Missouri

Matchup: Missouri Tigers at South Carolina Gamecocks

Missouri Tigers at South Carolina Gamecocks Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: South Carolina by 17.6 points

South Carolina by 17.6 points Date/Time: Nov. 16 at 4:15 PM ET

Nov. 16 at 4:15 PM ET TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Tennessee +10 vs. Georgia

Matchup: Tennessee Volunteers at Georgia Bulldogs

Tennessee Volunteers at Georgia Bulldogs Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Georgia by 8.1 points

Georgia by 8.1 points Date/Time: Nov. 16 at 7:30 PM ET

Nov. 16 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Texas -13.5 vs. Arkansas

Matchup: Texas Longhorns at Arkansas Razorbacks

Texas Longhorns at Arkansas Razorbacks Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Texas by 15.4 points

Texas by 15.4 points Date/Time: Nov. 16 at 12:00 PM ET

Nov. 16 at 12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Florida +4.5 vs. LSU

Matchup: LSU Tigers at Florida Gators

LSU Tigers at Florida Gators Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: LSU by 2.8 points

LSU by 2.8 points Date/Time: Nov. 16 at 3:30 PM ET

Nov. 16 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Use these spread picks at BetMGM today!

Best Week 12 SEC Total Bets

Under 57.5 – Texas vs. Arkansas

Matchup: Texas Longhorns at Arkansas Razorbacks

Texas Longhorns at Arkansas Razorbacks Projected Total: 54.5 points

54.5 points Date/Time: Nov. 16 at 12:00 PM ET

Nov. 16 at 12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Over 44.5 – Missouri vs. South Carolina

Matchup: Missouri Tigers at South Carolina Gamecocks

Missouri Tigers at South Carolina Gamecocks Projected Total: 46.8 points

46.8 points Date/Time: Nov. 16 at 4:15 PM ET

Nov. 16 at 4:15 PM ET TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Under 46.5 – Louisiana-Monroe vs. Auburn

Matchup: Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks at Auburn Tigers

Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks at Auburn Tigers Projected Total: 44.2 points

44.2 points Date/Time: Nov. 16 at 12:45 PM ET

Nov. 16 at 12:45 PM ET TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Over 54.5 – New Mexico State vs. Texas A&M

Matchup: New Mexico State Aggies at Texas A&M Aggies

New Mexico State Aggies at Texas A&M Aggies Projected Total: 55.4 points

55.4 points Date/Time: Nov. 16 at 7:45 PM ET

Nov. 16 at 7:45 PM ET TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Under 48.5 – Tennessee vs. Georgia

Matchup: Tennessee Volunteers at Georgia Bulldogs

Tennessee Volunteers at Georgia Bulldogs Projected Total: 48.1 points

48.1 points Date/Time: Nov. 16 at 7:30 PM ET

Nov. 16 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Take advantage of our picks and place your bet at BetMGM today!

Week 12 SEC Standings

Team 2023 Record 2023 PF/G vs PA/G 2023 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Tennessee 8-1 (5-1 SEC) 37.6 / 12.6 470.3 / 271.6 Texas A&M 7-2 (5-1 SEC) 30.9 / 21.2 395.4 / 359.3 Texas 8-1 (4-1 SEC) 38.9 / 12.1 465.1 / 251.0 Georgia 7-2 (5-2 SEC) 30.6 / 18.4 410.6 / 306.6 Ole Miss 8-2 (4-2 SEC) 40.7 / 12.9 539.7 / 309.3 Alabama 7-2 (4-2 SEC) 38.1 / 18.0 430.4 / 338.3 Missouri 7-2 (3-2 SEC) 28.0 / 18.4 386.0 / 294.9 LSU 6-3 (3-2 SEC) 30.6 / 24.9 435.9 / 367.2 South Carolina 6-3 (4-3 SEC) 30.2 / 17.6 378.9 / 301.3 Vanderbilt 6-4 (3-3 SEC) 28.0 / 21.7 331.3 / 349.1 Arkansas 5-4 (3-3 SEC) 33.0 / 26.3 483.4 / 387.4 Florida 4-5 (2-4 SEC) 28.1 / 27.6 383.3 / 401.4 Oklahoma 5-5 (1-5 SEC) 25.1 / 21.9 326.8 / 319.0 Auburn 3-6 (1-5 SEC) 25.3 / 19.2 419.8 / 314.4 Kentucky 3-6 (1-6 SEC) 19.0 / 20.8 313.7 / 328.9 Mississippi State 2-8 (0-6 SEC) 27.6 / 34.4 385.8 / 460.7

Watch SEC games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.