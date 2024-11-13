SEC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 12
Published 12:12 pm Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Among the available options on the Week 12 SEC college football slate, Louisiana-Monroe (+23.5) against Auburn is our best spread bet, while our model suggests betting on the total in the Texas vs. Arkansas matchup. Find even more insights and stats on those and other contests to bet on or add to a parlay in the article below.
Best Week 12 SEC Spread Bets
Pick: Louisiana-Monroe +23.5 vs. Auburn
- Matchup: Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks at Auburn Tigers
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Auburn by 10.5 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 16 at 12:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: South Carolina -12.5 vs. Missouri
- Matchup: Missouri Tigers at South Carolina Gamecocks
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: South Carolina by 17.6 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 16 at 4:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Tennessee +10 vs. Georgia
- Matchup: Tennessee Volunteers at Georgia Bulldogs
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Georgia by 8.1 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 16 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Texas -13.5 vs. Arkansas
- Matchup: Texas Longhorns at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Texas by 15.4 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 16 at 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Florida +4.5 vs. LSU
- Matchup: LSU Tigers at Florida Gators
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: LSU by 2.8 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 16 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Week 12 SEC Total Bets
Under 57.5 – Texas vs. Arkansas
- Matchup: Texas Longhorns at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Projected Total: 54.5 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 16 at 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Over 44.5 – Missouri vs. South Carolina
- Matchup: Missouri Tigers at South Carolina Gamecocks
- Projected Total: 46.8 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 16 at 4:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Under 46.5 – Louisiana-Monroe vs. Auburn
- Matchup: Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks at Auburn Tigers
- Projected Total: 44.2 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 16 at 12:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Over 54.5 – New Mexico State vs. Texas A&M
- Matchup: New Mexico State Aggies at Texas A&M Aggies
- Projected Total: 55.4 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 16 at 7:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Under 48.5 – Tennessee vs. Georgia
- Matchup: Tennessee Volunteers at Georgia Bulldogs
- Projected Total: 48.1 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 16 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Week 12 SEC Standings
|Team
|2023 Record
|2023 PF/G vs PA/G
|2023 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Tennessee
|8-1 (5-1 SEC)
|37.6 / 12.6
|470.3 / 271.6
|Texas A&M
|7-2 (5-1 SEC)
|30.9 / 21.2
|395.4 / 359.3
|Texas
|8-1 (4-1 SEC)
|38.9 / 12.1
|465.1 / 251.0
|Georgia
|7-2 (5-2 SEC)
|30.6 / 18.4
|410.6 / 306.6
|Ole Miss
|8-2 (4-2 SEC)
|40.7 / 12.9
|539.7 / 309.3
|Alabama
|7-2 (4-2 SEC)
|38.1 / 18.0
|430.4 / 338.3
|Missouri
|7-2 (3-2 SEC)
|28.0 / 18.4
|386.0 / 294.9
|LSU
|6-3 (3-2 SEC)
|30.6 / 24.9
|435.9 / 367.2
|South Carolina
|6-3 (4-3 SEC)
|30.2 / 17.6
|378.9 / 301.3
|Vanderbilt
|6-4 (3-3 SEC)
|28.0 / 21.7
|331.3 / 349.1
|Arkansas
|5-4 (3-3 SEC)
|33.0 / 26.3
|483.4 / 387.4
|Florida
|4-5 (2-4 SEC)
|28.1 / 27.6
|383.3 / 401.4
|Oklahoma
|5-5 (1-5 SEC)
|25.1 / 21.9
|326.8 / 319.0
|Auburn
|3-6 (1-5 SEC)
|25.3 / 19.2
|419.8 / 314.4
|Kentucky
|3-6 (1-6 SEC)
|19.0 / 20.8
|313.7 / 328.9
|Mississippi State
|2-8 (0-6 SEC)
|27.6 / 34.4
|385.8 / 460.7
