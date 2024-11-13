Tennessee vs. Georgia: Odds, spread, and over/under – Nov. 16
Published 8:25 pm Wednesday, November 13, 2024
The No. 11 Georgia Bulldogs (7-2) bring college football’s 19th-ranked rushing D into a clash with the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (8-1), who have the No. 9 rushing attack in the country, on Saturday, November 16, 2024. The Bulldogs are heavy, 10.5-point favorites. The over/under for the outing is 48.5 points.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia vs. Tennessee matchup.
Tennessee vs. Georgia Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 16, 2024
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- City: Athens, Georgia
- Venue: Sanford Stadium
Tennessee vs. Georgia Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here’s a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia Moneyline
|Tennessee Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia (-10)
|48.5
|-375
|+300
|FanDuel
|Georgia (-10.5)
|47.5
|-385
|+300
|bet365
|Georgia (-10.5)
|48.5
|-400
|+320
Tennessee vs. Georgia Betting Trends
- Tennessee has compiled a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this season.
- Georgia has a record of just 2-7-0 against the spread this season.
- The Bulldogs have covered the spread once this season (1-5 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.
