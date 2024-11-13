Tennessee vs. Montana Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – November 13 Published 4:30 am Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Wednesday’s game features the Tennessee Volunteers (2-0) and the Montana Grizzlies (2-1) squaring off at Thompson-Boling Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 94-39 victory for heavily favored Tennessee according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 13.

According to our computer prediction, Tennessee is a good bet to cover the point spread, which is listed at 25.5. The two sides are projected to come in below the 138.5 over/under.

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tennessee vs. Montana Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Wednesday, November 13, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena Line: Tennessee -25.5

Tennessee -25.5 Point total: 138.5

138.5 Moneyline (to win): Tennessee -20000, Montana +3500

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Tennessee vs. Montana Score Prediction

Prediction:

Tennessee 94, Montana 39

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Montana

Pick ATS: Tennessee (-25.5)

Tennessee (-25.5) Pick OU: Under (138.5)

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Tennessee Performance Insights

Last year, Tennessee was 52nd in the country offensively (78.8 points scored per game) and 55th on defense (67.4 points conceded).

With 35.9 rebounds per game and 32 rebounds conceded, the Volunteers were 29th and 205th in the nation, respectively, last season.

Tennessee was 20th-best in the nation in assists (16.6 per game) last year.

Last year, the Volunteers were 50th in the country in 3-point makes (8.8 per game) and 156th in 3-point percentage (34.4%).

Giving up 7.4 3-pointers per game and conceding 31.2% from beyond the arc last year, Tennessee was 190th and 36th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

Last season, Tennessee attempted 58.8% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 41.2% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 67.8% of Tennessee’s buckets were 2-pointers, and 32.2% were 3-pointers.

Montana Performance Insights

Montana was 83rd in the nation last year with 76.9 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 171st with 71.8 points allowed per contest.

The Grizzlies pulled down 31.2 boards per game (237th-ranked in college basketball). They allowed 30 rebounds per contest (88th-ranked).

Last season Montana ranked 70th in college basketball in assists, dishing out 14.9 per game.

With 9.9 turnovers per game, the Grizzlies ranked 60th in the nation. They forced 9.4 turnovers per contest, which ranked 332nd in college basketball.

Last year the Grizzlies sank 7.7 three-pointers per game (150th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 35.8% (78th-ranked) from three-point land.

With 6.3 treys conceded per game, Montana ranked 44th in the country. It allowed a 33.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 162nd in college basketball.

Montana attempted 36.1 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 62.7% of the shots it took (and 72.5% of the team’s baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 21.5 threes per contest, which were 37.3% of its shots (and 27.5% of the team’s buckets).

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.