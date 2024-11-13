Tennessee vs. UT Martin Basketball Tickets – Wednesday, November 27
Published 4:03 pm Wednesday, November 13, 2024
The Tennessee Volunteers (2-0) will face the UT Martin Skyhawks (2-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 27, 2024. This contest is available on SEC Network+.
Tennessee vs. UT Martin Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Wednesday, November 27, 2024
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: SEC Network+
- Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
- Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena
Tennessee vs. UT Martin 2023-24 Stats
|Tennessee
|Stat
|UT Martin
|78.8
|Points For
|81.5
|67.4
|Points Against
|76.7
|44.0%
|Field Goal %
|44.4%
|38.9%
|Opponent Field Goal %
|41.7%
|34.4%
|Three Point %
|35.8%
|31.2%
|Opponent Three Point %
|32.5%
Tennessee’s Top Players (2023-24)
- Dalton Knecht put up 21.7 points per game last season.
- Zakai Zeigler dished out 6.1 assists a game and Jonas Aidoo pulled down 7.3 rebounds per matchup.
- Knecht was prolific from the three-point line a season ago, hitting 2.6 per game.
- Zeigler collected 1.7 steals per game. Aidoo averaged 1.8 blocks a game.
UT Martin’s Top Players (2023-24)
- Jordan Sears averaged 21.6 points per game last season while tacking on 4.4 assists.
- Issa Muhammad pulled down 9.3 rebounds per game.
- Jacob Crews connected on 2.8 threes per game a season ago.
- Sears averaged 1.3 steals per game. Muhammad collected 0.8 blocks a contest.
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2024
|Montana
|–
Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/17/2024
|Austin Peay
|–
Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/21/2024
|Virginia
|–
Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/27/2024
|UT Martin
|–
Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/3/2024
|Syracuse
|–
Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/10/2024
|Miami (FL)
|–
Madison Square Garden
UT Martin Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2024
|@ Longwood
|–
Joan Perry Brock Center
|11/21/2024
|@ Texas A&M-CC
|–
Dugan Wellness Center
|11/22/2024
|Le Moyne
|–
Dugan Wellness Center
|11/27/2024
|@ Tennessee
|–
Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/3/2024
|@ Charleston Southern
|–
The Buc Dome
|12/7/2024
|Montreat
|–
Kathleen and Tom Elam Center
