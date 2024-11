Week 11 Anytime Touchdown Scorers: Best Bets and Odds Published 8:43 pm Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Which players are going to hit paydirt in Week 11? With 14 games on the schedule, there are a plethora of anytime TD prop bets on the board. In the piece below, we hit on Kyren Williams, who has the most favorable anytime TD odds (-210) this week, along with every other player you need to know about.

Top Week 11 Anytime TD Scorer Odds

Kyren Williams, Rams (-210) Week 11: Rams vs. Patriots

Rams vs. Patriots Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 17

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 17 Rushing TDs: 8

8 Receiving TDs: 2

2 Bet on Kyren Williams’ anytime TD prop at BetMGM Derrick Henry, Ravens (-190) Week 11: Ravens vs. Steelers

Ravens vs. Steelers Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 17

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 17 Rushing TDs: 12

12 Receiving TDs: 2

2 Bet on Derrick Henry’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Saquon Barkley, Eagles (-185) Week 11: Eagles vs. Commanders

Eagles vs. Commanders Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 14

8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 14 Rushing TDs: 6

6 Receiving TDs: 2

2 Bet on Saquon Barkley’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Alvin Kamara, Saints (-165) Week 11: Saints vs. Browns

Saints vs. Browns Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 17

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 17 Rushing TDs: 6

6 Receiving TDs: 1

1 Bet on Alvin Kamara’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Kareem Hunt, Chiefs (-120) Week 11: Chiefs vs. Bills

Chiefs vs. Bills Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 17

4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 17 Rushing TDs: 5

5 Receiving TDs: 0

0 Bet on Kareem Hunt’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Nick Chubb, Browns (-115) Week 11: Browns vs. Saints

Browns vs. Saints Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 17

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 17 Rushing TDs: 1

1 Receiving TDs: 0

0 Bet on Nick Chubb’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Bijan Robinson, Falcons (-110) Week 11: Falcons vs. Broncos

Falcons vs. Broncos Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 17

4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 17 Rushing TDs: 6

6 Receiving TDs: 1

1 Bet on Bijan Robinson’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Jalen Hurts, Eagles (-110) Week 11: Eagles vs. Commanders

Eagles vs. Commanders Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 14

8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 14 Rushing TDs: 10

10 Receiving TDs: 0

0 Bet on Jalen Hurts’ anytime TD prop at BetMGM Jaylen Warren, Steelers (+100) Week 11: Steelers vs. Ravens

Steelers vs. Ravens Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 17

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 17 Rushing TDs: 0

0 Receiving TDs: 0

0 Bet on Jaylen Warren’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Najee Harris, Steelers (+100) Week 11: Steelers vs. Ravens

Steelers vs. Ravens Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 17

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 17 Rushing TDs: 3

3 Receiving TDs: 0

0 Bet on Najee Harris’ anytime TD prop at BetMGM James Cook, Bills (+100) Week 11: Bills vs. Chiefs

Bills vs. Chiefs Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 17

4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 17 Rushing TDs: 8

8 Receiving TDs: 1

1 Bet on James Cook’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Rhamondre Stevenson, Patriots (+105) Week 11: Patriots vs. Rams

Patriots vs. Rams Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 17

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 17 Rushing TDs: 6

6 Receiving TDs: 1

1 Bet on Rhamondre Stevenson’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM George Pickens, Steelers (+130) Week 11: Steelers vs. Ravens

Steelers vs. Ravens Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 17

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 17 Rushing TDs: 0

0 Receiving TDs: 2

2 Bet on George Pickens’ anytime TD prop at BetMGM A.J. Brown, Eagles (+130) Week 11: Eagles vs. Commanders

Eagles vs. Commanders Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 14

8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 14 Rushing TDs: 0

0 Receiving TDs: 3

3 Bet on A.J. Brown’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Brian Robinson Jr., Commanders (+135) Week 11: Commanders vs. Eagles

Commanders vs. Eagles Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 14

8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 14 Rushing TDs: 6

6 Receiving TDs: 0

0 Bet on Brian Robinson Jr.’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM

