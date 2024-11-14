Buy Tickets for Edmonton Oilers vs. Nashville Predators on November 14 Published 6:21 am Thursday, November 14, 2024

Leon Draisaitl and Filip Forsberg are two of the top players to watch when the Edmonton Oilers meet the Nashville Predators at Rogers Place on Thursday, November 14 at 9:00 PM ET.

Oilers vs. Predators Game Information

Players to Watch

Oilers Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Leon Draisaitl 16 12 8 20 Connor McDavid 13 5 12 17 Evan Bouchard 16 4 6 10 Mattias Ekholm 16 2 8 10 Zach Hyman 16 3 4 7 Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Filip Forsberg 16 8 5 13 Roman Josi 16 1 10 11 Ryan O’Reilly 16 3 7 10 Jonathan Marchessault 16 3 6 9 Gustav Nyquist 16 5 3 8

Oilers vs. Predators Stat Comparison

The Oilers’ 2.8 average goals per game add up to 44 total, which makes them the 23rd-ranked scoring team in the league.

Edmonton is ranked 20th in total goals against, giving up 3.2 goals per game (51 total) in league action.

The Oilers’ 17.5% power-play conversion rate this season ranks 22nd in the league.

The Predators’ 39 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 30th in the league.

Nashville’s 53 total goals allowed (3.3 per game) rank 22nd in the NHL.

The Predators have the league’s 10th-best power-play conversion rate of 22.22%.

