Cavaliers vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Wednesday, Nov. 27 Published 5:44 am Thursday, November 14, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (5-7), on Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, face the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-0). The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on FDSOH and FDSSE.

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets

Date: Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to watch on TV: FDSOH and FDSSE

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Favorite: –

Cavaliers vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats

Cavaliers Hawks 121.8 Points Avg. 116.2 110.1 Points Allowed Avg. 121.2 51.8% Field Goal % 46.8% 41.2% Three Point % 34.8%

Cavaliers’ Top Players

Donovan Mitchell has put up 23.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Cavaliers.

Darius Garland adds 20.5 points, 6.5 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game, and Jarrett Allen contributes with 13.3 points, 1.7 assists and 10.7 rebounds per matchup.

Mitchell hits 3.5 threes per game to lead active Cavaliers.

Cleveland’s blocks tend to come from Evan Mobley, who averages 1.5 per game. Mitchell is a primary source of steals for Cleveland, averaging 1.5 steals a game.

Hawks’ Top Players

The Hawks go-to guy, Trae Young, leads active Hawks players in both scoring (23.9 points per game) and assists (11.5 assists per game).

Jalen Johnson’s per-game averages this season are 19 points, 5.3 assists and 10.2 rebounds.

Young hits 3.1 treys per game.

Dyson Daniels’ 3.6 steals and Johnson’s 0.9 blocks per game are vital to the Hawks’ defensive production.

Cavaliers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 11/15 Bulls – Home – 11/17 Hornets – Home – 11/19 Celtics – Away – 11/20 Pelicans – Home – 11/24 Raptors – Home – 11/27 Hawks – Home – 11/29 Hawks – Away – 12/1 Celtics – Home – 12/3 Wizards – Home – 12/5 Nuggets – Home – 12/7 Hornets – Away –

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 11/17 Trail Blazers – Away – 11/18 Kings – Away – 11/20 Warriors – Away – 11/22 Bulls – Away – 11/25 Mavericks – Home – 11/27 Cavaliers – Away – 11/29 Cavaliers – Home – 11/30 Hornets – Away – 12/2 Pelicans – Home – 12/4 Bucks – Away – 12/6 Lakers – Home –

