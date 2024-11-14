Cavaliers vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Wednesday, Nov. 27
Published 5:44 am Thursday, November 14, 2024
The Atlanta Hawks (5-7), on Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, face the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-0). The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on FDSOH and FDSSE.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.
Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Date: Wednesday, November 27, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: FDSOH and FDSSE
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- Favorite: –
Email newsletter signup
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Cavaliers vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats
|Cavaliers
|Hawks
|121.8
|Points Avg.
|116.2
|110.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|121.2
|51.8%
|Field Goal %
|46.8%
|41.2%
|Three Point %
|34.8%
Get tickets for this game at StubHub
Cavaliers’ Top Players
- Donovan Mitchell has put up 23.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Cavaliers.
- Darius Garland adds 20.5 points, 6.5 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game, and Jarrett Allen contributes with 13.3 points, 1.7 assists and 10.7 rebounds per matchup.
- Mitchell hits 3.5 threes per game to lead active Cavaliers.
- Cleveland’s blocks tend to come from Evan Mobley, who averages 1.5 per game. Mitchell is a primary source of steals for Cleveland, averaging 1.5 steals a game.
Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.
Hawks’ Top Players
- The Hawks go-to guy, Trae Young, leads active Hawks players in both scoring (23.9 points per game) and assists (11.5 assists per game).
- Jalen Johnson’s per-game averages this season are 19 points, 5.3 assists and 10.2 rebounds.
- Young hits 3.1 treys per game.
- Dyson Daniels’ 3.6 steals and Johnson’s 0.9 blocks per game are vital to the Hawks’ defensive production.
Cavaliers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|11/15
|Bulls
|–
|Home
|–
|11/17
|Hornets
|–
|Home
|–
|11/19
|Celtics
|–
|Away
|–
|11/20
|Pelicans
|–
|Home
|–
|11/24
|Raptors
|–
|Home
|–
|11/27
|Hawks
|–
|Home
|–
|11/29
|Hawks
|–
|Away
|–
|12/1
|Celtics
|–
|Home
|–
|12/3
|Wizards
|–
|Home
|–
|12/5
|Nuggets
|–
|Home
|–
|12/7
|Hornets
|–
|Away
|–
Go see the Cavaliers or Hawks in person this season – get tickets now at StubHub.
Hawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|11/17
|Trail Blazers
|–
|Away
|–
|11/18
|Kings
|–
|Away
|–
|11/20
|Warriors
|–
|Away
|–
|11/22
|Bulls
|–
|Away
|–
|11/25
|Mavericks
|–
|Home
|–
|11/27
|Cavaliers
|–
|Away
|–
|11/29
|Cavaliers
|–
|Home
|–
|11/30
|Hornets
|–
|Away
|–
|12/2
|Pelicans
|–
|Home
|–
|12/4
|Bucks
|–
|Away
|–
|12/6
|Lakers
|–
|Home
|–
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.