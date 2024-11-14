Claiborne CTE hosts Program of Study Fair Published 5:10 pm Thursday, November 14, 2024

Claiborne High School’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) Department recently hosted a Program of Study Fair. This provided students a valuable opportunity to connect their CTE programs to real-world careers.

The event featured a variety of professionals, including the boilermakers union, welders, an architectural designer, cosmetologists, licensed school counselors, law enforcement, conservationists, representatives from the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency, foresters, linemen, mechanical insulators, a flight nurse, emergency medical technicians, and a pilot.

As Claiborne County’s Career and Technical Education Supervisor often emphasizes, “Education should happen for you, not to you.“

The school extends its gratitude to everyone who came out to support the students and contribute to their futures.