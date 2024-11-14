College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, November 14

Published 3:44 am Thursday, November 14, 2024

By Data Skrive

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, November 14

Thursday’s college basketball slate in the SEC has plenty of excitement, including the matchup between the LSU Tigers and the Kansas State Wildcats. See below for all our predictions against the spread.

SEC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Mississippi Valley State +33.5 vs. Missouri

  • Matchup: Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Missouri Tigers
  • Spread: Missouri -33.5
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: November 14
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+

Pick: LSU +7.5 vs. Kansas State

  • Matchup: LSU Tigers at Kansas State Wildcats
  • Spread: Kansas State -7.5
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 14
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

