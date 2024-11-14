Hawks vs. Wizards Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – November 15 Published 1:20 pm Thursday, November 14, 2024

The Washington Wizards (2-8) are 5.5-point underdogs as they look to turn around a six-game losing streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (5-7) on Friday, November 15, 2024 at State Farm Arena. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on MNMT and FDSSE.

Hawks vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 15, 2024

Friday, November 15, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: MNMT and FDSSE

MNMT and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs. Wizards Score Prediction

Prediction:

Hawks 121 – Wizards 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Wizards

Pick ATS: Hawks (- 5.5)

Hawks (- 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-7.2)

Hawks (-7.2) Pick OU: Over (234.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 235.5

The Hawks’ .333 ATS win percentage (4-8-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Wizards’ .300 mark (3-7-0 ATS Record) in 2024-25.

Atlanta hasn’t covered the spread as a 5.5-point favorite or more this season, while Washington covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more 30% of the time.

When it comes to eclipsing the total in 2024-25, Washington and its opponents don’t do it as often (60% of the time) as Atlanta and its opponents (83.3%).

The Hawks have a .400 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (2-3) this season, higher than the .200 winning percentage for the Wizards as a moneyline underdog (2-8).

Hawks Performance Insights

The Hawks’ offense, which ranks ninth in the league with 116.2 points per game, has fared better than their second-worst defense (121.2 points allowed per game).

Atlanta ranks 20th in the NBA with 42.7 boards per game this year. Meanwhile, it ranks 18th with 44.3 rebounds allowed per game.

The Hawks have been racking up assists in 2024-25, ranking fifth-best in the NBA with 28.6 assists per contest.

Atlanta ranks third-best in the NBA by forcing 16 turnovers per game. It ranks 20th in the league by committing 15.1 turnovers per contest.

The Hawks are sinking 12.4 treys per game (17th-ranked in NBA) this year, while putting up a 34.8% three-point percentage (20th-ranked).

Wizards Performance Insights

The Wizards are 20th in the NBA in points scored (110.2 per game) and worst in points allowed (123.4).

On the boards, Washington is fifth-worst in the league in rebounds (41 per game). It is second-worst in rebounds conceded (48.9 per game).

With 25.5 assists per game, the Wizards are 16th in the NBA.

At 15 turnovers committed per game and 13.6 turnovers forced, Washington is 19th and 17th in the NBA, respectively.

At 12.4 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc, the Wizards are 17th and 24th in the league, respectively, in those categories.

