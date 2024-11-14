How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Thursday, November 14 Published 9:18 am Thursday, November 14, 2024

The Thursday college basketball schedule includes two games with an SEC team on the court. Among those games is the LSU Tigers taking on the Kansas State Wildcats.

Today’s SEC Games

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Missouri Tigers

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

LSU Tigers at Kansas State Wildcats

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

