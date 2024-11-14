How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, November 14 Published 12:19 am Thursday, November 14, 2024

SEC teams will take the court in seven games on Thursday’s college basketball slate. That includes the Vanderbilt Commodores playing the South Florida Bulls at Yuengling Center.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels at Delaware State Hornets

Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Georgia State Panthers at Georgia Bulldogs

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Vanderbilt Commodores at South Florida Bulls

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Coppin State Eagles at No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Alcorn State Braves at No. 22 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

UT Arlington Mavericks at Arkansas Razorbacks

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Little Rock Trojans at Auburn Tigers

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.