How to Watch the Hawks vs. Wizards Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 15 Published 8:49 pm Thursday, November 14, 2024

The Washington Wizards (2-8) will visit the Atlanta Hawks (5-7) after losing four straight road games.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hawks vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Friday, November 15, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 15, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: MNMT, FDSSE

MNMT, FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Get tickets for this game at StubHub.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 47.3% the Wizards allow to opponents.

Atlanta is 4-2 when it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.

The Wizards are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 20th.

The 116.2 points per game the Hawks average are 7.2 fewer points than the Wizards give up (123.4).

Atlanta is 2-0 when scoring more than 123.4 points.

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Wizards Stats Insights

The Wizards are shooting 44.4% from the field, 3.1% lower than the 47.5% the Hawks’ opponents have shot this season.

Washington is 1-1 when it shoots better than 47.5% from the field.

The Hawks are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 21st.

The Wizards average 11 fewer points per game (110.2) than the Hawks allow (121.2).

When it scores more than 121.2 points, Washington is 1-1.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Hawks have played worse at home this year, posting 115.1 points per game, compared to 117.6 per game on the road.

In 2024-25, Atlanta is surrendering 120.6 points per game at home. Away from home, it is allowing 122.

When playing at home, the Hawks are averaging 12.4 threes per game, which is the same number they are averaging in away games. They own a lower three-point percentage at home (34.3%) compared to when playing on the road (35.6%).

Catch NBA action all season long on Max.

Wizards Home & Away Comparison

The Wizards put up more points per game at home (112.2) than on the road (108.2), but also give up more at home (124) than on the road (122.8).

At home, Washington gives up 124 points per game. Away, it concedes 122.8.

The Wizards pick up 3.4 more assists per game at home (27.2) than on the road (23.8).

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury De’Andre Hunter Questionable Knee Seth Lundy Questionable Ankle Trae Young Questionable Achilles Bogdan Bogdanovic Out Hamstring Kobe Bufkin Out Shoulder Vit Krejci Out Adductor Cody Zeller Out Personal

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Wizards Injuries