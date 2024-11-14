How to Watch the Hawks vs. Wizards Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 15
Published 8:49 pm Thursday, November 14, 2024
The Washington Wizards (2-8) will visit the Atlanta Hawks (5-7) after losing four straight road games.
Hawks vs. Wizards Game Info
- When: Friday, November 15, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: MNMT, FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 47.3% the Wizards allow to opponents.
- Atlanta is 4-2 when it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.
- The Wizards are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 20th.
- The 116.2 points per game the Hawks average are 7.2 fewer points than the Wizards give up (123.4).
- Atlanta is 2-0 when scoring more than 123.4 points.
Wizards Stats Insights
- The Wizards are shooting 44.4% from the field, 3.1% lower than the 47.5% the Hawks’ opponents have shot this season.
- Washington is 1-1 when it shoots better than 47.5% from the field.
- The Hawks are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 21st.
- The Wizards average 11 fewer points per game (110.2) than the Hawks allow (121.2).
- When it scores more than 121.2 points, Washington is 1-1.
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Hawks have played worse at home this year, posting 115.1 points per game, compared to 117.6 per game on the road.
- In 2024-25, Atlanta is surrendering 120.6 points per game at home. Away from home, it is allowing 122.
- When playing at home, the Hawks are averaging 12.4 threes per game, which is the same number they are averaging in away games. They own a lower three-point percentage at home (34.3%) compared to when playing on the road (35.6%).
Wizards Home & Away Comparison
- The Wizards put up more points per game at home (112.2) than on the road (108.2), but also give up more at home (124) than on the road (122.8).
- At home, Washington gives up 124 points per game. Away, it concedes 122.8.
- The Wizards pick up 3.4 more assists per game at home (27.2) than on the road (23.8).
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|De’Andre Hunter
|Questionable
|Knee
|Seth Lundy
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Trae Young
|Questionable
|Achilles
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|Out
|Hamstring
|Kobe Bufkin
|Out
|Shoulder
|Vit Krejci
|Out
|Adductor
|Cody Zeller
|Out
|Personal
Wizards Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Malcolm Brogdon
|Questionable
|Thumb
|Saddiq Bey
|Out
|Knee