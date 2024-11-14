How to Watch the Hawks vs. Wizards Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 15

Published 8:49 pm Thursday, November 14, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Washington Wizards (2-8) will visit the Atlanta Hawks (5-7) after losing four straight road games.

Hawks vs. Wizards Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 15, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV Channel: MNMT, FDSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Hawks Stats Insights

  • The Hawks are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 47.3% the Wizards allow to opponents.
  • Atlanta is 4-2 when it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.
  • The Wizards are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 20th.
  • The 116.2 points per game the Hawks average are 7.2 fewer points than the Wizards give up (123.4).
  • Atlanta is 2-0 when scoring more than 123.4 points.

Wizards Stats Insights

  • The Wizards are shooting 44.4% from the field, 3.1% lower than the 47.5% the Hawks’ opponents have shot this season.
  • Washington is 1-1 when it shoots better than 47.5% from the field.
  • The Hawks are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 21st.
  • The Wizards average 11 fewer points per game (110.2) than the Hawks allow (121.2).
  • When it scores more than 121.2 points, Washington is 1-1.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively the Hawks have played worse at home this year, posting 115.1 points per game, compared to 117.6 per game on the road.
  • In 2024-25, Atlanta is surrendering 120.6 points per game at home. Away from home, it is allowing 122.
  • When playing at home, the Hawks are averaging 12.4 threes per game, which is the same number they are averaging in away games. They own a lower three-point percentage at home (34.3%) compared to when playing on the road (35.6%).

Wizards Home & Away Comparison

  • The Wizards put up more points per game at home (112.2) than on the road (108.2), but also give up more at home (124) than on the road (122.8).
  • At home, Washington gives up 124 points per game. Away, it concedes 122.8.
  • The Wizards pick up 3.4 more assists per game at home (27.2) than on the road (23.8).

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
De’Andre Hunter Questionable Knee
Seth Lundy Questionable Ankle
Trae Young Questionable Achilles
Bogdan Bogdanovic Out Hamstring
Kobe Bufkin Out Shoulder
Vit Krejci Out Adductor
Cody Zeller Out Personal

Wizards Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Malcolm Brogdon Questionable Thumb
Saddiq Bey Out Knee

