How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Friday, November 15 Published 8:21 pm Thursday, November 14, 2024

There are nine games featuring a ranked team on the Friday college basketball schedule, including the Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Purdue Boilermakers.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 20 Florida Gators at Florida State Seminoles

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Monmouth Hawks at No. 24 Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Nicholls State Colonels at No. 17 Cincinnati Bearcats

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: Peacock

No. 15 Marquette Golden Eagles at Maryland Terrapins

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

American Eagles at No. 10 North Carolina Tar Heels

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 9 Arizona Wildcats at Wisconsin Badgers

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: Peacock

No. 21 Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

UMass-Lowell River Hawks at No. 4 Gonzaga Bulldogs

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: MyNetworkTV

MyNetworkTV Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

