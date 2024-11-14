How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Friday, November 15 Published 5:19 pm Thursday, November 14, 2024

There are four games featuring a ranked team on the Friday college basketball schedule, including the North Carolina Tar Heels versus the UConn Huskies.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Santa Clara Broncos at No. 3 USC Trojans

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: B1G+

No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels at No. 2 UConn Huskies

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN2

Texas A&M Aggies at No. 15 West Virginia Mountaineers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Murray State Racers at No. 7 LSU Tigers

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

