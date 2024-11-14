NBA Best Bets: Hawks vs. Wizards Picks for November 15 Published 4:34 pm Thursday, November 14, 2024

The Washington Wizards (2-8) will attempt to stop a six-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Atlanta Hawks (5-7) on Friday, November 15, 2024 at State Farm Arena as 5.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on MNMT and FDSSE.

Our computer predictions for Friday’s game will assist you in making an informed wager utilizing the best bets on the board.

Email newsletter signup

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hawks vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Friday, November 15, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 15, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: MNMT and FDSSE

MNMT and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Hawks vs. Wizards Best Bets

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Pick ATS: Hawks (- 5.5)

Atlanta has four wins in 12 games against the spread this season.

Washington has beaten the spread three times in 10 games.

The Hawks have no wins ATS (0-4) as a 5.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Against the spread as 5.5-point underdogs or greater, the Wizards are 3-7.

Bet on this game’s spread with BetMGM

Pick OU:

Over (234.5)





In nine games this season, the Hawks and their opponents have scored more than 234.5 combined points.

The Wizards have played five games this season that have had more than 234.5 combined points scored.

The average point total in Atlanta’s contests this year is 230.5, four more points than this game’s over/under.

The average over/under for Washington’s matchups this season is 229.6, 4.9 fewer points than this game’s total.

The Wizards are the NBA’s 28th-highest scoring team this season compared to the eighth-ranked Hawks.

This outing features the NBA’s seventh-ranked (Wizards) and 28th-ranked (Hawks) scoring defenses.

Bet on this game’s total with BetMGM

Moneyline Pick: Hawks (-225)

The Hawks have won two of the five games they’ve played as favorites this season.

The Wizards have been victorious in two of the 10 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Atlanta has a record of 2-1 when it’s favored by -225 or more by bookmakers this season.

This year, Washington has won one of nine games when listed as at least +185 or better on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Hawks have a 69.2% chance to win.

Bet on this game’s moneyline with BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.