NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 14
Published 1:19 am Thursday, November 14, 2024
The Dallas Mavericks versus the Utah Jazz is one of many solid options on today’s NBA slate.
Curious about the wagering odds for today’s NBA action? Look no further! We’ve got you covered with all of the information you need.
Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Spread: Mavericks -9.5
- Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 8.5 points)
- Total: 231.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (225 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV Channel: NBA TV, KJZZ, and KFAA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
