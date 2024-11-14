NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 15
Published 10:18 pm Thursday, November 14, 2024
The Detroit Pistons versus the Toronto Raptors is a game to catch on a Friday NBA schedule that has a lot of exciting contests.
Want to improve your chances ahead of today’s NBA action? Take a look at our odds breakdown below.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – November 15
Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat
- Spread: Pacers -4.5
- Spread Pick: Pacers (Projected to win by 1.4 points)
- Total: 227.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (225.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Channel: FDSIN and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Toronto Raptors vs. Detroit Pistons
- Spread: Pistons -1.5
- Spread Pick: Pistons (Projected to win by 3.2 points)
- Total: 224.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (227.3 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: SportsNet and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Spread: Magic -1.5
- Spread Pick: Magic (Projected to win by 14.9 points)
- Total: 213.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (215.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Spread: Lakers -3.5
- Spread Pick: Spurs (Projected to win by 4.2 points)
- Total: 225.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (227 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV Channel: ESPN and SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Spread: Knicks -10.5
- Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 5.9 points)
- Total: 215.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (225.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV Channel: MSG and YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Atlanta Hawks vs. Washington Wizards
- Spread: Hawks -8.5
- Spread Pick: Hawks (Projected to win by 7.2 points)
- Total: 237.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (235.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: MNMT and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls
- Spread: Cavaliers -10.5
- Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 15.3 points)
- Total: 236.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (233.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns
- Spread: Thunder -7.5
- Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 13.2 points)
- Total: 226.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (224.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets
- Spread: Nuggets -6.5
- Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 7.7 points)
- Total: 221.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (230 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Spread: Rockets -4.5
- Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 6.3 points)
- Total: 214.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (218.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: SCHN and FDSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Spread: Timberwolves -2.5
- Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 3.8 points)
- Total: 221.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (225.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Spread: Warriors -7.5
- Spread Pick: Warriors (Projected to win by 9.4 points)
- Total: 233.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (232.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
