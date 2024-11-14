NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 15

The Detroit Pistons versus the Toronto Raptors is a game to catch on a Friday NBA schedule that has a lot of exciting contests.

Want to improve your chances ahead of today’s NBA action? Take a look at our odds breakdown below.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – November 15

Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat

  • Spread: Pacers -4.5
  • Spread Pick: Pacers (Projected to win by 1.4 points)
  • Total: 227.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (225.9 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV Channel: FDSIN and FDSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toronto Raptors vs. Detroit Pistons

  • Spread: Pistons -1.5
  • Spread Pick: Pistons (Projected to win by 3.2 points)
  • Total: 224.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (227.3 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
  • TV Channel: SportsNet and FDSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers

  • Spread: Magic -1.5
  • Spread Pick: Magic (Projected to win by 14.9 points)
  • Total: 213.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (215.7 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers

  • Spread: Lakers -3.5
  • Spread Pick: Spurs (Projected to win by 4.2 points)
  • Total: 225.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (227 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Game Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
  • TV Channel: ESPN and SportsNet LA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets

  • Spread: Knicks -10.5
  • Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 5.9 points)
  • Total: 215.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (225.6 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • TV Channel: MSG and YES
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Atlanta Hawks vs. Washington Wizards

  • Spread: Hawks -8.5
  • Spread Pick: Hawks (Projected to win by 7.2 points)
  • Total: 237.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (235.5 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV Channel: MNMT and FDSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls

  • Spread: Cavaliers -10.5
  • Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 15.3 points)
  • Total: 236.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (233.8 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV Channel: CHSN and FDSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns

  • Spread: Thunder -7.5
  • Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 13.2 points)
  • Total: 226.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (224.2 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  • TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSOK
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets

  • Spread: Nuggets -6.5
  • Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 7.7 points)
  • Total: 221.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (230 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
  • TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and ALT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Clippers

  • Spread: Rockets -4.5
  • Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 6.3 points)
  • Total: 214.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (218.1 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
  • TV Channel: SCHN and FDSSC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

  • Spread: Timberwolves -2.5
  • Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 3.8 points)
  • Total: 221.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (225.2 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies

  • Spread: Warriors -7.5
  • Spread Pick: Warriors (Projected to win by 9.4 points)
  • Total: 233.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (232.6 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
  • TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and FDSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

