NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 15 Published 10:18 pm Thursday, November 14, 2024

The Detroit Pistons versus the Toronto Raptors is a game to catch on a Friday NBA schedule that has a lot of exciting contests.

Want to improve your chances ahead of today’s NBA action? Take a look at our odds breakdown below.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – November 15

Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat

Spread: Pacers -4.5

Pacers -4.5 Spread Pick: Pacers (Projected to win by 1.4 points)

Pacers (Projected to win by 1.4 points) Total: 227.5 points

227.5 points Total Pick: Over (225.9 total projected points)

Over (225.9 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: FDSIN and FDSSUN

FDSIN and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toronto Raptors vs. Detroit Pistons

Spread: Pistons -1.5

Pistons -1.5 Spread Pick: Pistons (Projected to win by 3.2 points)

Pistons (Projected to win by 3.2 points) Total: 224.5 points

224.5 points Total Pick: Over (227.3 total projected points)

Over (227.3 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: SportsNet and FDSDET

SportsNet and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Spread: Magic -1.5

Magic -1.5 Spread Pick: Magic (Projected to win by 14.9 points)

Magic (Projected to win by 14.9 points) Total: 213.5 points

213.5 points Total Pick: Over (215.7 total projected points)

Over (215.7 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida

Kia Center in Orlando, Florida TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSFL

NBCS-PH and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Spread: Lakers -3.5

Lakers -3.5 Spread Pick: Spurs (Projected to win by 4.2 points)

Spurs (Projected to win by 4.2 points) Total: 225.5 points

225.5 points Total Pick: Over (227 total projected points)

Over (227 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: ESPN and SportsNet LA

ESPN and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets

Spread: Knicks -10.5

Knicks -10.5 Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 5.9 points)

Knicks (Projected to win by 5.9 points) Total: 215.5 points

215.5 points Total Pick: Over (225.6 total projected points)

Over (225.6 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV Channel: MSG and YES

MSG and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Atlanta Hawks vs. Washington Wizards

Spread: Hawks -8.5

Hawks -8.5 Spread Pick: Hawks (Projected to win by 7.2 points)

Hawks (Projected to win by 7.2 points) Total: 237.5 points

237.5 points Total Pick: Over (235.5 total projected points)

Over (235.5 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: MNMT and FDSSE

MNMT and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls

Spread: Cavaliers -10.5

Cavaliers -10.5 Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 15.3 points)

Cavaliers (Projected to win by 15.3 points) Total: 236.5 points

236.5 points Total Pick: Over (233.8 total projected points)

Over (233.8 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: CHSN and FDSOH

CHSN and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns

Spread: Thunder -7.5

Thunder -7.5 Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 13.2 points)

Thunder (Projected to win by 13.2 points) Total: 226.5 points

226.5 points Total Pick: Over (224.2 total projected points)

Over (224.2 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSOK

AZFamily and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets

Spread: Nuggets -6.5

Nuggets -6.5 Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 7.7 points)

Nuggets (Projected to win by 7.7 points) Total: 221.5 points

221.5 points Total Pick: Over (230 total projected points)

Over (230 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and ALT

Gulf Coast Sports and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Spread: Rockets -4.5

Rockets -4.5 Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 6.3 points)

Rockets (Projected to win by 6.3 points) Total: 214.5 points

214.5 points Total Pick: Over (218.1 total projected points)

Over (218.1 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV Channel: SCHN and FDSSC

SCHN and FDSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Spread: Timberwolves -2.5

Timberwolves -2.5 Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 3.8 points)

Kings (Projected to win by 3.8 points) Total: 221.5 points

221.5 points Total Pick: Over (225.2 total projected points)

Over (225.2 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSN

NBCS-CA and FDSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Spread: Warriors -7.5

Warriors -7.5 Spread Pick: Warriors (Projected to win by 9.4 points)

Warriors (Projected to win by 9.4 points) Total: 233.5 points

233.5 points Total Pick: Over (232.6 total projected points)

Over (232.6 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and FDSSE

ESPN, NBCS-BA, and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.