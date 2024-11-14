November 14 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 4:28 am Thursday, November 14, 2024

Thursday’s NHL slate has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those contests is the Winnipeg Jets playing the Tampa Bay Lightning.

There is live coverage available for all the action in the NHL on Thursday, and we have provided the information on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

How to Watch November 14 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream San Jose Sharks @ New York Rangers 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Philadelphia Flyers @ Ottawa Senators 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Winnipeg Jets @ Tampa Bay Lightning 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ New Jersey Devils @ Florida Panthers 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ St. Louis Blues @ Buffalo Sabres 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Montreal Canadiens @ Minnesota Wild 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Boston Bruins @ Dallas Stars 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Nashville Predators @ Edmonton Oilers 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Chicago Blackhawks @ Seattle Kraken 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ New York Islanders @ Vancouver Canucks 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.