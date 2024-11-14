Roger Dale Cheek, 79 Published 12:45 pm Thursday, November 14, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Roger Dale Cheek, age 79, of Dalton and formerly of Speedwell, TN, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Franklin and Hazel Marie Cheek; and wife, Joyce Irene Cheek. He is survived by his son, Roger Darrell Cheek (Alan Peeples) of Dalton; daughter, Melissa Renee Garland of Speedwell, TN; sister, Vivian Yeary of New Tazewell, TN; brothers, Carl David Cheek of Church Hill, TN, Robert Louis Cheek (Patricia) of Keysville, VA, and James Edward Cheek (Linda) of Chesapeake, VA; and grandchild, Jeremiah Lee Rosson of Speedwell, TN. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Messages of comfort may be sent to the family at www.julianpeeples.com. Arrangements are by Julian Peeples Funeral Home of Dalton. For more information, please call 706-259-7455. Roger Dale Cheek 1944-2024