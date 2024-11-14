Tennessee vs. Georgia Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Saturday, Nov. 16 Published 8:48 pm Thursday, November 14, 2024

The No. 11 Georgia Bulldogs are expected to win their matchup versus the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 16, according to our computer model. If you’re wanting additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Tennessee vs. Georgia Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Tennessee (+9.5) Over (47) Georgia 28, Tennessee 20

Tennessee Betting Info (2024)

The Volunteers have a 25.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Volunteers’ ATS record is 4-4-0 this year.

Three of the Volunteers’ eight games with a set total have hit the over (37.5%).

The average over/under for Tennessee games this season is 10.2 more points than the point total of 47 for this outing.

Georgia Betting Info (2024)

The Bulldogs have a 79.0% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline’s implied probability.

The Bulldogs have two wins against the spread this season.

In games it has played as 9.5-point favorites or more, Georgia has an ATS record of 1-5.

The Bulldogs have seen three of its nine games go over the point total.

The average total for Georgia games this season has been 53.4, 6.4 points higher than the total for this game.

Volunteers vs. Bulldogs 2024 Scoring Averages

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Georgia 30.6 18.4 41 3 23.5 26.5 Tennessee 37.6 12.6 70 1.5 30 14.7

