Titans vs. Vikings: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread – Week 11
Published 2:45 pm Thursday, November 14, 2024
The Tennessee Titans (2-7) will do their best to prove oddsmakers wrong when they take on the Minnesota Vikings (7-2) on Sunday, November 17, 2024 as 5.5-point underdogs. This game has a point total of 39.5.
The betting trends and insights for the Titans can be found in this article before they play the Vikings.
Titans vs. Vikings Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Minnesota Moneyline
|Tennessee Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Vikings (-6)
|39.5
|-250
|+200
|FanDuel
|Vikings (-5.5)
|39.5
|-250
|+205
|Bet365
|Vikings (-6)
|39.5
|-260
|+210
Tennessee vs. Minnesota Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Titans vs. Vikings Betting Insights
- Tennessee has posted one win against the spread this season.
- The Titans have no wins ATS (0-3) as a 5.5-point underdog or greater this year.
- There have been five Tennessee games (out of nine) that went over the total this year.
- So far this season, Minnesota has posted a 6-3-0 record against the spread.
- The Vikings have one win ATS (1-1) as a 5.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- Minnesota games with a set total have hit the over three times this season (33.3%).
