Titans vs. Vikings: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread – Week 11 Published 2:45 pm Thursday, November 14, 2024

The Tennessee Titans (2-7) will do their best to prove oddsmakers wrong when they take on the Minnesota Vikings (7-2) on Sunday, November 17, 2024 as 5.5-point underdogs. This game has a point total of 39.5.

The betting trends and insights for the Titans can be found in this article before they play the Vikings.

Titans vs. Vikings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Minnesota Game Info

When: Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee TV Info: CBS

Titans vs. Vikings Betting Insights

Tennessee has posted one win against the spread this season.

The Titans have no wins ATS (0-3) as a 5.5-point underdog or greater this year.

There have been five Tennessee games (out of nine) that went over the total this year.

So far this season, Minnesota has posted a 6-3-0 record against the spread.

The Vikings have one win ATS (1-1) as a 5.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Minnesota games with a set total have hit the over three times this season (33.3%).

