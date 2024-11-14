Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Friday, November 15
Published 11:12 pm Thursday, November 14, 2024
The Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Purdue Boilermakers is one of nine games on the college basketball schedule on Friday that features a ranked team in action. We provide ATS picks for each contest in the piece below.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
Florida State Seminoles vs. No. 20 Florida Gators
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Florida 78, Florida State 67
- Projected Favorite: Florida by 10.8 points
- Pick ATS: Florida (-4.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Location: Tallahassee, Florida
- Venue: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 24 Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Monmouth Hawks
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Rutgers 90, Monmouth 53
- Projected Favorite: Rutgers by 37.1 points
- Pick ATS: Rutgers (-19.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Location: Piscataway, New Jersey
- Venue: Jersey Mike’s Arena
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 17 Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Nicholls State Colonels
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Cincinnati 78, Nicholls State 75
- Projected Favorite: Cincinnati by 2.8 points
- Pick ATS: Nicholls State (+23.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Fifth Third Arena
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers vs. No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Purdue 85, Alabama 69
- Projected Favorite: Purdue by 16.1 points
- Pick ATS: Purdue (+2.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: West Lafayette, Indiana
- Venue: Mackey Arena
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Live Stream: Peacock
Maryland Terrapins vs. No. 15 Marquette Golden Eagles
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Marquette 72, Maryland 69
- Projected Favorite: Marquette by 3 points
- Pick ATS: Marquette (+1.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: College Park, Maryland
- Venue: XFINITY Center
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 10 North Carolina Tar Heels vs. American Eagles
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: North Carolina 81, American 69
- Projected Favorite: North Carolina by 11.3 points
- Pick ATS: American (+24.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- Venue: Dean E. Smith Center
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Wisconsin Badgers vs. No. 9 Arizona Wildcats
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Arizona 79, Wisconsin 69
- Projected Favorite: Arizona by 9.6 points
- Pick ATS: Arizona (-4.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Madison, Wisconsin
- Venue: Kohl Center
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Live Stream: Peacock
No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies vs. No. 21 Ohio State Buckeyes
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Ohio State 72, Texas A&M 70
- Projected Favorite: Ohio State by 1.8 points
- Pick ATS: Ohio State (+4.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: College Station, Texas
- Venue: Reed Arena
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 4 Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. UMass-Lowell River Hawks
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Gonzaga 95, UMass-Lowell 65
- Projected Favorite: Gonzaga by 29.6 points
- Pick ATS: Gonzaga (-24.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Spokane, Washington
- Venue: McCarthey Athletic Center
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
