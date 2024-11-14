Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Friday, November 15 Published 11:12 pm Thursday, November 14, 2024

The Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Purdue Boilermakers is one of nine games on the college basketball schedule on Friday that features a ranked team in action. We provide ATS picks for each contest in the piece below.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

Florida State Seminoles vs. No. 20 Florida Gators

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Florida 78, Florida State 67

Florida 78, Florida State 67 Projected Favorite: Florida by 10.8 points

Florida by 10.8 points Pick ATS: Florida (-4.5)

Key Facts

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Location: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center TV Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 24 Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Monmouth Hawks

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Rutgers 90, Monmouth 53

Rutgers 90, Monmouth 53 Projected Favorite: Rutgers by 37.1 points

Rutgers by 37.1 points Pick ATS: Rutgers (-19.5)

Key Facts

Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Location: Piscataway, New Jersey

Piscataway, New Jersey Venue: Jersey Mike’s Arena

Jersey Mike’s Arena TV Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 17 Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Nicholls State Colonels

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Cincinnati 78, Nicholls State 75

Cincinnati 78, Nicholls State 75 Projected Favorite: Cincinnati by 2.8 points

Cincinnati by 2.8 points Pick ATS: Nicholls State (+23.5)

Key Facts

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Fifth Third Arena

Fifth Third Arena TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers vs. No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Purdue 85, Alabama 69

Purdue 85, Alabama 69 Projected Favorite: Purdue by 16.1 points

Purdue by 16.1 points Pick ATS: Purdue (+2.5)

Key Facts

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Mackey Arena

Mackey Arena TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Live Stream: Peacock

Maryland Terrapins vs. No. 15 Marquette Golden Eagles

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Marquette 72, Maryland 69

Marquette 72, Maryland 69 Projected Favorite: Marquette by 3 points

Marquette by 3 points Pick ATS: Marquette (+1.5)

Key Facts

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: College Park, Maryland

College Park, Maryland Venue: XFINITY Center

XFINITY Center TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 10 North Carolina Tar Heels vs. American Eagles

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: North Carolina 81, American 69

North Carolina 81, American 69 Projected Favorite: North Carolina by 11.3 points

North Carolina by 11.3 points Pick ATS: American (+24.5)

Key Facts

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Venue: Dean E. Smith Center

Dean E. Smith Center TV Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Wisconsin Badgers vs. No. 9 Arizona Wildcats

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Arizona 79, Wisconsin 69

Arizona 79, Wisconsin 69 Projected Favorite: Arizona by 9.6 points

Arizona by 9.6 points Pick ATS: Arizona (-4.5)

Key Facts

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Kohl Center

Kohl Center TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Live Stream: Peacock

No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies vs. No. 21 Ohio State Buckeyes

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Ohio State 72, Texas A&M 70

Ohio State 72, Texas A&M 70 Projected Favorite: Ohio State by 1.8 points

Ohio State by 1.8 points Pick ATS: Ohio State (+4.5)

Key Facts

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Reed Arena

Reed Arena TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 4 Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. UMass-Lowell River Hawks

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Gonzaga 95, UMass-Lowell 65

Gonzaga 95, UMass-Lowell 65 Projected Favorite: Gonzaga by 29.6 points

Gonzaga by 29.6 points Pick ATS: Gonzaga (-24.5)

Key Facts

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Spokane, Washington

Spokane, Washington Venue: McCarthey Athletic Center

McCarthey Athletic Center TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

