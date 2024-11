Town of Tazewell picking up bagged leaves Nov. 22 – Dec. 20 Published 4:10 pm Thursday, November 14, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

There will be a curb side pick-up of bagged leaves November 22, 2024, through

December 20, 2024, for the Town of Tazewell residents. This is specifically leaves only.

Please call Tazewell City Hall to request your pick-up at (423) 626-5104.