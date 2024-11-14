Trae Young Injury Status – Hawks vs. Wizards Injury Report November 15
Published 4:33 pm Thursday, November 14, 2024
Let’s take a look at the injury report for the Atlanta Hawks (5-7), which currently includes seven players listed (including Trae Young), as the Hawks prepare for their matchup against the Washington Wizards (2-8, two injured players) at State Farm Arena on Friday, November 15 at 7:30 PM ET.
The Hawks head into this game following a 117-116 win against the Celtics on Tuesday. Dyson Daniels put up 28 points, three rebounds and seven assists for the Hawks.
The Wizards lost their last matchup 139-130 against the Spurs on Wednesday. Jordan Poole’s team-high 42 points paced the Wizards in the loss.
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|De’Andre Hunter
|SF
|Questionable
|Knee
|18
|6.5
|2
|Seth Lundy
|SF
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Trae Young
|PG
|Questionable
|Achilles
|23.9
|4.2
|11.5
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|SG
|Out
|Hamstring
|8
|2
|2
|Kobe Bufkin
|SG
|Out
|Shoulder
|Vit Krejci
|PG
|Out
|Adductor
|4.5
|1.3
|1
|Cody Zeller
|C
|Out
|Personal
Washington Wizards Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Saddiq Bey
|SF
|Out
|Knee
|Malcolm Brogdon
|PG
|Questionable
|Thumb
Hawks vs. Wizards Game Info
- When: Friday, November 15, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: MNMT and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Hawks vs. Wizards Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Hawks
|-5.5
|234.5
