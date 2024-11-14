Trae Young Injury Status – Hawks vs. Wizards Injury Report November 15 Published 4:33 pm Thursday, November 14, 2024

Let’s take a look at the injury report for the Atlanta Hawks (5-7), which currently includes seven players listed (including Trae Young), as the Hawks prepare for their matchup against the Washington Wizards (2-8, two injured players) at State Farm Arena on Friday, November 15 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Hawks head into this game following a 117-116 win against the Celtics on Tuesday. Dyson Daniels put up 28 points, three rebounds and seven assists for the Hawks.

The Wizards lost their last matchup 139-130 against the Spurs on Wednesday. Jordan Poole’s team-high 42 points paced the Wizards in the loss.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG De’Andre Hunter SF Questionable Knee 18 6.5 2 Seth Lundy SF Questionable Ankle Trae Young PG Questionable Achilles 23.9 4.2 11.5 Bogdan Bogdanovic SG Out Hamstring 8 2 2 Kobe Bufkin SG Out Shoulder Vit Krejci PG Out Adductor 4.5 1.3 1 Cody Zeller C Out Personal

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Saddiq Bey SF Out Knee Malcolm Brogdon PG Questionable Thumb

Hawks vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Friday, November 15, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 15, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: MNMT and FDSSE

MNMT and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Hawks vs. Wizards Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Hawks -5.5 234.5

