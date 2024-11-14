Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Oilers on November 14? Published 6:49 am Thursday, November 14, 2024

On Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators clash with the Edmonton Oilers. Is Filip Forsberg going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

In seven of 16 games this season, Forsberg has scored — and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has attempted five shots in two games against the Oilers this season, and has scored two goals.

Forsberg has picked up three goals and three assists on the power play.

He has a 12.7% shooting percentage, attempting 3.9 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 51 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Oilers have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 13.3 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:49 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club 2 2 0 18:33 Home W 4-0 11/7/2024 Panthers 1 0 1 16:33 Away L 6-2 11/6/2024 Capitals 0 0 0 16:47 Away L 3-2 11/4/2024 Kings 0 0 0 18:15 Home L 3-0 11/2/2024 Avalanche 1 1 0 18:00 Home W 5-2 10/31/2024 Oilers 1 1 0 20:07 Home L 5-1 10/28/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 20:00 Away L 3-2 OT 10/26/2024 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 18:28 Home W 4-3 OT 10/25/2024 Blackhawks 1 1 0 19:10 Away W 3-2

Predators vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 14, 2024

Thursday, November 14, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

