Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Oilers on November 14?
Published 6:48 am Thursday, November 14, 2024
Will Gustav Nyquist find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators play the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.
Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Oilers?
Email newsletter signup
Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Nyquist stats and insights
- In five of 16 games this season, Nyquist has scored — but just one goal each time.
- In two games against the Oilers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.
- Nyquist has zero points on the power play.
- Nyquist’s shooting percentage is 27.8%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.
Oilers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Oilers are conceding 51 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Oilers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 13.3 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.
Catch NHL action all season long on Max.
Nyquist recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2024
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|20:16
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/9/2024
|Utah Hockey Club
|1
|1
|0
|16:03
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/7/2024
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|14:51
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/6/2024
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|14:35
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/4/2024
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|19:37
|Home
|L 3-0
|11/2/2024
|Avalanche
|2
|1
|1
|15:53
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/31/2024
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:56
|Home
|L 5-1
|10/28/2024
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|19:21
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|10/26/2024
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|16:49
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|10/25/2024
|Blackhawks
|2
|1
|1
|14:55
|Away
|W 3-2
Predators vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 14, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.