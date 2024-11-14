Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Oilers on November 14? Published 6:48 am Thursday, November 14, 2024

Will Gustav Nyquist find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators play the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Nyquist stats and insights

In five of 16 games this season, Nyquist has scored — but just one goal each time.

In two games against the Oilers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.

Nyquist has zero points on the power play.

Nyquist’s shooting percentage is 27.8%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Oilers are conceding 51 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 13.3 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:16 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club 1 1 0 16:03 Home W 4-0 11/7/2024 Panthers 0 0 0 14:51 Away L 6-2 11/6/2024 Capitals 0 0 0 14:35 Away L 3-2 11/4/2024 Kings 0 0 0 19:37 Home L 3-0 11/2/2024 Avalanche 2 1 1 15:53 Home W 5-2 10/31/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 16:56 Home L 5-1 10/28/2024 Lightning 1 1 0 19:21 Away L 3-2 OT 10/26/2024 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:49 Home W 4-3 OT 10/25/2024 Blackhawks 2 1 1 14:55 Away W 3-2

Predators vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 14, 2024

Thursday, November 14, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

