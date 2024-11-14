Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Oilers on November 14? Published 6:49 am Thursday, November 14, 2024

Will Jonathan Marchessault find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators take on the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Oilers?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Marchessault stats and insights

Marchessault has scored in three of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has scored one goal against the Oilers this season in two games (nine shots).

On the power play, Marchessault has accumulated two goals and four assists.

Marchessault averages three shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.3%.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers have conceded 51 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Oilers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 13.3 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Marchessault recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:40 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club 2 1 1 17:46 Home W 4-0 11/7/2024 Panthers 0 0 0 13:04 Away L 6-2 11/6/2024 Capitals 0 0 0 15:03 Away L 3-2 11/4/2024 Kings 0 0 0 18:41 Home L 3-0 11/2/2024 Avalanche 1 0 1 18:39 Home W 5-2 10/31/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 18:21 Home L 5-1 10/28/2024 Lightning 1 0 1 17:34 Away L 3-2 OT 10/26/2024 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 19:03 Home W 4-3 OT 10/25/2024 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:02 Away W 3-2

Predators vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 14, 2024

Thursday, November 14, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.