Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Oilers on November 14?
Published 6:50 am Thursday, November 14, 2024
For those wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Nashville Predators and the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, is Ryan O’Reilly a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)
O’Reilly stats and insights
- In three of 16 games this season, O’Reilly has scored — but just one goal each time.
- He has not scored versus the Oilers this season in two games (three shots).
- O’Reilly has picked up two goals and one assist on the power play.
- He has a 10.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.
Oilers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Oilers are conceding 51 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Oilers have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 13.3 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.
O’Reilly recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2024
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|19:16
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/9/2024
|Utah Hockey Club
|0
|0
|0
|17:07
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/7/2024
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|17:55
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/6/2024
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|20:25
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/4/2024
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|15:22
|Home
|L 3-0
|11/2/2024
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|19:20
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/31/2024
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|19:46
|Home
|L 5-1
|10/28/2024
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|21:31
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|10/26/2024
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|21:49
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|10/25/2024
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|19:14
|Away
|W 3-2
Predators vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 14, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
