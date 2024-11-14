Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Oilers on November 14?
Published 6:50 am Thursday, November 14, 2024
When the Nashville Predators play the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, will Steven Stamkos find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)
Stamkos stats and insights
- Stamkos has scored in four of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In two games versus the Oilers this season, he has taken six shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Stamkos has picked up three goals and three assists on the power play.
- He has an 8.9% shooting percentage, attempting 2.8 shots per game.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 51 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Oilers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 13.3 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.
Stamkos recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2024
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|18:12
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/9/2024
|Utah Hockey Club
|1
|0
|1
|18:53
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/7/2024
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|16:19
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/6/2024
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|16:10
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/4/2024
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:54
|Home
|L 3-0
|11/2/2024
|Avalanche
|2
|1
|1
|16:54
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/31/2024
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|19:45
|Home
|L 5-1
|10/28/2024
|Lightning
|2
|0
|2
|21:02
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|10/26/2024
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|17:46
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|10/25/2024
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|18:25
|Away
|W 3-2
Predators vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 14, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.