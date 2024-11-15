‘A Claiborne County Christmas’ this Saturday

Published 9:39 am Friday, November 15, 2024

By Jay Compton

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

“A Claiborne County Christmas” is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 16, from 1 to 6 p.m. on Main Street in Tazewell.

The event will feature local performers, vendors, food trucks, activities for children, and an appearance from Santa Claus. There will also be a children’s tractor parade at 5 p.m., followed by a lighted tractor parade from 6 p.m. (or dusk) onwards with the county’s oldest currently active farmers serving as the grand marshalls.

Email newsletter signup

More News

Claiborne County Office on Aging provides help to local seniors and disabled people

New Tazewell Christmas Parade Nov. 23

Claiborne CTE hosts Program of Study Fair

Town of Tazewell picking up bagged leaves Nov. 22 – Dec. 20

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup