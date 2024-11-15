‘A Claiborne County Christmas’ this Saturday Published 9:39 am Friday, November 15, 2024

“A Claiborne County Christmas” is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 16, from 1 to 6 p.m. on Main Street in Tazewell.

The event will feature local performers, vendors, food trucks, activities for children, and an appearance from Santa Claus. There will also be a children’s tractor parade at 5 p.m., followed by a lighted tractor parade from 6 p.m. (or dusk) onwards with the county’s oldest currently active farmers serving as the grand marshalls.